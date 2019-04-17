Idaho Falls’ 10th annual Clean and Green Citywide Cleanup starts on May 3 and will go through May 13.
The cleanup is a chance for people to dispose of everything from old couches to piles of branches, according to a news release from the city Public Works Department. It is also a time when residents are encouraged to tidy up their homes, yards and neighborhoods.
Paper shredding services will be provided by Western Records Destruction on May 11 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Kingston Plaza parking lot, 1545 West Broadway. There is a two-to-four box maximum per person.
For information on recycling, indoor and outdoor waste dumping locations, latex paint disposal, unused or expired prescription drug disposal, large appliances, household items and graffiti removal, visit idahofallsidaho.gov or call the city Sanitation Division at 208-612-8491.
For information about household hazardous waste and solid waste disposal, call Bonneville County at 208-529-1350 or visit the county Public Works website.
In preparation for Memorial Day, community members are also invited to help clean Rosehill Cemetery.
Volunteers should meet at the greenhouse at the cemetery at 2355 Rollandet St. at 10 a.m., and it is expected to take about two hours. They will help remove old brush, garbage and prepare the cemetery for Memorial Day.
Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, rakes and some water to drink. The Parks and Recreation Department will provide garbage bags, small snacks and drinks.
For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call event/volunteer coordinator Mason Handke at 208-612-8786.