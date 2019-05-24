The 12th Street Bridge will be closed next winter so the city and the Idaho Transportation Department can put in a new bridge.
The Idaho Falls City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve an agreement with ITD to replace the bridge over the Idaho Canal. ITD is paying most of the project's $1.769 million cost; the city match is $65,204.
Work will start in November and be done by May 2020, said City Councilman Jim Freeman. The bridge will be closed during this time, but a temporary pedestrian bridge will be put in so people can cross the canal.