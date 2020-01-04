BOISE — The Idaho Legislature's 2020 session kicks off Monday.
Gov. Brad Little will deliver his yearly "State of the State" address and unveil his budget proposal, both of which will help provide a roadmap for what is to come. What do we know now? Little has called for spending cuts, or at least restraint in the growth of spending, throughout the state budget, although he has said he wants to continue to build on recent increases in education spending.
Lawmakers will have to figure out how they want to fund Medicaid expansion this year and moving forward. Reducing property taxes is also expected to be a hot topic. And some issues that were left unresolved last year, such as redistricting, making changes to the initiative process, renewing the state's administrative rules and rewriting the public school funding formula, are expected to come up again.
Here are a few issues to pay attention to:
Education funding
After making cuts during the 2008 recession, Idaho has been boosting education funding by about 6 to 7 percent a year since 2015. Little exempted public schools from the midyear budget cuts he has demanded of every other agency, and he said Thursday that he wants to continue to increase early childhood literacy funding and plans to address the topic in his State of the State speech.
"My number one passion is we've got to get these kids reading by the end of the third grade," he said.
Lawmakers will take up the recommendations of an education task force that met during the interim and is recommending expanding access to all-day kindergarten, increasing the focus on K-3 literacy, raising the base salaries for the top rungs of the teacher career ladder and providing districts more flexibility with the state's funding formula. Four Republican lawmakers who served on the task force chose to abstain from or vote against all five of the recommendations during the final vote in November, including Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who is vice chairwoman of the budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
"There are a lot of questions that yet need to be answered about the cost of these proposals, as well as the benefit," Horman said. "I guess the best thing is to say I look forward to hearing how (Little has) determined to prioritize these and scale them over time. There will certainly be a robust discussion legislatively."
Lawmakers discussed proposals in 2019 to change the state's school funding formula from an attendance-based to an enrollment-based one, but nothing passed. Horman has been working with Senate Education Committee Chairman Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, on a funding formula proposal, but there are a couple of other competing proposals out there.
“There are a lot of people who have different ideas about changing that funding formula this year, so it’ll be interesting to see how those come together,” Horman said. “I think there’s certainly a commitment on the part of the Legislature to improving the transparency” and giving school districts more flexibility.
Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, said he also plans to work on some education-related legislation this year, including one to expand career technical education programs.
State budget
Education funding, and many other issues for that matter, can't be separated from the state budget. Little, who will release his proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year on Monday, already has asked state agencies to outline plans to cut 1 percent from their current year’s general-fund budgets and 2 percent next year in response to forecasts earlier this year showing the state's surplus revenue would be lower than expected.
"It will be another year of watching those numbers carefully and making sure we set a responsible budget," Horman said.
After lagging behind earlier this year due to lower-than-expected projections of personal income tax collections, state tax collections appear to be picking up. The Division of Financial Management's report covering the fiscal year through November showed the state has taken in $1.512 billion, a bit more than the $1.496 billion that was expected as of now.
Initiatives
One of the most controversial issues of the 2019 session was whether to raise the number of signatures required to get an initiative on the ballot. Republican supporters of raising signature requirements cast it as a way to ensure rural voters are heard in the process, while opponents, including every legislative Democrat, cast it as revenge for voters having passed Medicaid expansion in 2018. After multiple hearings and hours of testimony in opposition, the bills passed the Legislature but Little vetoed them.
Little said at a pre-session press conference Thursday that his view on the issue hasn't changed, and he doesn't want to risk running afoul of the courts by making the threshold too high.
"I think the hurdle ought to be equivalent to what it was when (the initiative process) was originally put in (the state Constitution)," he said.
At least one piece of this legislation, albeit the one that was far less controversial than raising the signature thresholds, is expected to come back in 2020. Horman plans to introduce a bill to require initiatives come with a fiscal impact statement, which the Division of Financial Management would be in charge of preparing before signature-gathering could start.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said Thursday he thinks initiatives should be required to come with a statement of purpose and fiscal impact statement, similar to bills passed by the Legislature. Senate and House Minority Leaders Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said they think the current process is restrictive enough and would oppose changing it.
"I think the last thing we're facing right now is a crisis of too many ballot initiatives," Rubel said.
Redistricting
With the 2020 Census approaching and with redrawing of congressional and state legislative lines across the country to follow, this session is the last chance to change the redistricting rules in time to influence the process.
At town halls throughout the state, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, has been talking up the idea of amending the state Constitution to add more legislative districts. The Constitution caps legislative districts at the current number of 35; Bedke has suggested making 35 the minimum, saying more districts would improve the representation of rural areas.
The current redistricting commission has six members, half Democrats and half Republicans. Republicans tried to add a seventh Republican member last year but withdrew the proposal in the face of Democratic opposition. It remains to be seen whether similar legislation will be introduced again this year.
Property and sales taxes
Lent, who was on a legislative panel studying ways to reduce property taxes during the interim, plans to introduce legislation to raise the amount of the "circuit breaker" property tax break, an idea Rubel said she also supports. Rubel also said she wants to bring legislation to raise the cap on the homeowner's property tax exemption, although Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, expressed reservations about this idea.
Little said the state should take some steps to reduce the number of local taxing districts.
"There might be some things we can do to help cities and counties be more efficient," he said.
Two other issues that have been debated for years and may come back this year are whether to repeal the state's sales tax on groceries and whether to give local governments more power to levy local option sales taxes.
Little declined to say Thursday whether he will include something about the grocery tax in his State of the State address. He expressed mixed feelings on local option taxes, supporting expanding them in theory but voicing concerns about unintended consequences.
Bedke and Rubel both said Thursday they would oppose getting rid of the grocery tax. Rubel said state revenues are already too low due to the state income tax cut passed in 2018, and Bedke said he would prefer increasing the size of the grocery tax credit instead of eliminating the tax.
"I think it's better policy to go that way," he said.