Bills from local lawmakers

Here are a few bills local lawmakers have said they plan to introduce this year:

— Reps. Bryan Zollinger and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, have said they plan to introduce a compromise bill setting a minimum age for marriage in Idaho. A bill last year to set a minimum age of 16 and require a judge to sign off for 16- and 17-year-olds got voted down in the Idaho House. Currently, there is no minimum marriage age, although a judge needs to sign off for children under 16 to marry and 16- and 17-year-olds can marry with parental consent.

— Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, has said he plans to bring back a bill he introduced last year to let adults carry concealed weapons in schools.

— Inspired by the case of Christopher Tapp, an Idaho Falls man who spent two decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit, Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, plans to introduce a bill to compensate people who have been wrongfully imprisoned.

— Lent plans to introduce legislation, modeled on similar laws in Utah and Pennsylvania, to expunge low-level offenses from someone's criminal record after a certain period of time.

— Zollinger has also said he plans to back a bill to increase the number of liquor licenses available to restaurants in Driggs. Zollinger supports making more far-reaching changes to Idaho's liquor license quota system, but attempts to do this have stalled for years. Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson has been pushing lawmakers to at least pass something targeted to help some businesses in his town.