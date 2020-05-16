Tuesday is the last day to register to vote or request a ballot for Idaho's all-absentee primary.
Normally, Tuesday would be the day when hundreds of thousands of Idahoans would go to a polling place to cast a ballot. This year, though, all polling places are closed due to concerns about coronavirus, and the primary is being conducted entirely by mail. Instead, Tuesday is the last day to register to vote or request an absentee ballot. Ballots received through June 2 will count, with the results announced that night.
There are more races worth paying attention to in eastern Idaho than could fit in this story. There are contested Republican legislative seats in 13 eastern Idaho districts, including for all six of the House and Senate seats in districts 34 and 35 north of Idaho Falls. Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, is retiring, and Jacob Householder and current state Rep. Doug Ricks are vying for his seat. And while Democrats have few contested races in eastern Idaho, they have one big one — they will decide whether Paulette Jordan or Jim Vandermaas will take on incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch in November. That said, here are five in Bonneville County to keep an eye on:
Cook versus Frugoli
Dean Mortimer, who has been a state senator for more than a decade and is chairman of the Senate Education Committee, is not seeking another term. Kevin Cook and Adam Frugoli are both running to represent District 30, which encompasses much of Ammon and western Bonneville County.
Cook is a software engineer at Idaho National Laboratory, and Frugoli is an insurance brokerage vice president who has been active in the county Republican Party. The race has turned into one of the more heated in the area, with both candidates attacking the other on social media.
Erickson versus Zollinger
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, is being challenged by political newcomer Marco Erickson for his District 33B House seat.
Zollinger, a former Idaho Falls District 91 school trustee and lawyer who works for the local firm Smith, Driscoll and Associates, has high ratings from the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the American Conservative Union based on votes. He has portrayed himself as the real conservative in the race, and criticized Erickson for supporting anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people and opposing the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which bans transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams.
Erickson, a local mental health professional who works with at-risk youth, said he was inspired to run due to Zollinger’s legal work representing local medical debt collection firm Medical Recovery Services. Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot launched a campaign to put limits on medical debt collection after Smith, Driscoll and Associates sued Melaleuca to garnish an employee's wages, culminating in the passage of a law this year setting notification requirements and capping legal fees. As well as Melaleuca, which has been paying for pro-Erickson Facebook ads, Erickson's supporters include U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, who has endorsed him.
Christensen versus Radford
Freshman Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, has built a name for himself as one of the most conservative lawmakers in Idaho. With a 98 out of 100 he was highest-ranked lawmaker on the Idaho Freedom Foundation's Freedom Index this year, and he has been a vocal critic of Gov. Brad Little's "stay home" order, calling for a special session of the Legislature to overturn it and urging people to patronize businesses that are defying it and opening early.
Dave Radford, who is a Bonneville County commissioner now, is challenging him to represent District 32, which covers eastern Bonneville plus Teton, Oneida, Franklin, Caribou and Bear Lake counties. Radford has positioned himself as a more moderate alternative to Christensen and has the support of Simpson, VanderSloot, plus numerous other local political figures and agricultural groups such as the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation and political action committees representing the potato and wheat and barley industries, which tend to support more moderate Republicans in primary battles with more conservative ones.
Bonneville County commissioner
Radford running for Legislature opens up his Second District commissioner spot, and three men are vying to fill it.
Brady Belliston, of Idaho Falls, is a real estate developer, insurance agent and sportscaster who has served on boards including the Ouray Park Irrigation Company and the Panorama Hills Water Company. Tom Loertscher, of Bone, was a Bonneville County commissioner for six years decades ago, then represented the district that includes eastern Bonneville County (District 32 currently) in the state House for more than 20 years. Loertscher was unseated by Christensen in 2018. And Jon Walker, of Ammon, was coroner for 11 years. He started his career as an Idaho Falls police officer, doing this for five years before joining the Idaho Falls Fire Department for 26 years, spending six years of that as a captain and nine as a division chief.
Bonneville County sheriff
County Sheriff Paul Wilde is retiring at the end of this year, and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Capt. Samuel Hulse, Sheriff's Deputy Michael Dickson and Idaho Falls Police Department Lt. Timothy Downs are running in the Republican primary to replace him.