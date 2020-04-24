This year's Idaho primary election will still be on May 19, but no polling places will be open and we won't know the results for another two weeks.
The primary will be held entirely by mail due to the risk of coronavirus. May 19 will be the last day Idahoans can register to vote or request an absentee ballot. Ballots received back through June 2 will be counted, with the results announced that night.
Already registered to vote? Then all you have do is request an absentee ballot. You can:
- Go to idahovotes.gov, where there is a link high up on the homepage to request an absentee ballot. You can either request one directly online or print out the forms and mail them to your county clerk's office. Note
- Another option is to deal directly with your county clerk's office. Some counties, including Bonneville, have the needed forms available online. Go to co.bonneville.id.us/index.php/elections and print out the absentee ballot request form available there. You can drop it off in person (they are open on a limited basis during regular business hours so you can go inside, and there is a dropbox outside), by email at vote@co.bonneville.id.us, or mail it to Bonneville County Elections, 825 Shoup Ave., Idaho Falls ID 83402.
Still need to register? The options are basically the same:
- Go to idahovotes.gov and register online. You will need an Idaho driver's license or identification card to do this.
- Or, again, deal directly with your county. The difference here is that registrations cannot be emailed in, per the Bonneville County elections office, so you will need to send them to your county by mail or drop them off in person. Both the form itself and the phone numbers and addresses of every county elections office in the state are available at idahovotes.gov/media/voter_registration.pdf.