There's a possibility Idaho will implement Medicaid expansion before having heard back from the federal government on whether the state can implement the limits, or "sideboards," to the program lawmakers approved this year.
The state Department of Health and Welfare has put together a legal team to review Senate Bill 1204 and make sure the state is applying for the right waivers lawmakers intended, said DHW spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr. She said she doesn’t have a sense yet of how long that will take, or when the state will submit its waiver applications to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“Once we apply, review and final decision could take up to a year,” she said.
Meanwhile, open enrollment for Medicaid expansion is scheduled to start Nov. 1, and coverage would kick in on Jan. 1, 2020.
“Our priority is to make sure we can implement Medicaid expansion on Jan. 1, 2020,” she said.
One of the waiver requests will be to give people making between 100 and 138 percent of the poverty level the option of getting subsidized insurance on the Your Health Idaho state exchange rather than Medicaid. Forbing-Orr said DHW is still working out whether that department or the Department of Insurance needs to apply for that.
“I think we’re trying to make this process move along as quickly as possible,” she said. “We just want to make sure we’ve done a thorough analysis so we’re submitting the right waivers for those sideboards.”
Idaho voters passed Medicaid expansion via ballot initiative last year. Many Republicans lawmakers opposed expansion and wanted to see limits on the program. The issue was one of the most contentious of the legislative session, and the final bill contains a host of waiver requests, including work requirements and requiring Medicaid patients to get a referral from their primary care doctor to seek outside family planning services.
The Trump administration has supported work requirements, and CMS has approved similar waivers in other states. However, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., struck down work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky last month, and more litigation seems likely before the legality of the concept is settled. Some opponents of Idaho's law have said there could be a lawsuit challenging it, while supporters have said the lighter requirements in Senate Bill 1204 compared to some other states could make it more likely to withstand a challenge.
"I believe this language gets us around any potential lawsuit like we’ve seen in Kentucky and Arkansas,” said Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, who helped to craft the work requirements in the final bill.
Another waiver in the bill, which would let the state use Medicaid funds to pay for some mental health and substance abuse services, has been approved without controversy in numerous other states.
CMS has previously rejected "partial Medicaid expansion" waivers, or ones where some people would be covered on exchanges instead, in Massachusetts and Arkansas. It approved one in Utah two weeks ago, although the federal government will only cover 70 percent of the cost for people in the partial expansion group in Utah, rather than the 90 percent that is federally covered under Medicaid expansion. That change is expected to result in 48,000 fewer people gaining coverage, along with about $50 million in extra costs over the next two years.
Utah plans to submit another waiver request for a 90 percent federal matching rate.
More unique is the family planning waiver. Alina Salganicoff, vice president and director of women's health policy at the health care policy group the Kaiser Family Foundation, said she hasn't heard of any other states applying for anything similar.
“That waiver is supposed to be a cost-saving measure, and referrals are used in insurance all the time as a cost-saving measure,” Majority Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said at a Senate committee hearing in March. “And family planning services can be found within your primary care provider, and that’s why we suggested that referral, to encourage that cost savings with the managed care.”
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, said at the same hearing that lawmakers had been "getting a huge number of phone calls and emails saying that people want us to support this bill because this language will defund Planned Parenthood," and asked several questions about whether it would do that. Former Rep. Ron Nate framed it similarly in a column in the Post Register earlier this month, writing the waiver "diverts money from Planned Parenthood abortion centers and redirects it to true family care centers who favor protecting life rather than murdering innocent babies."
Salganicoff said the proposal could run afoul of Medicaid and Affordable Care Act rules saying women don’t need referrals for reproductive health or OB-GYN services and that she would expect a lawsuit if it is approved.
“They’re asking to waive something that’s specified as free choice of provider, or sometimes they call it any willing provider,” she said. “And specifically for family planning, it’s explicitly stated that women can go to any qualified participating provider whether they’re in-network or out-of-network.”
Mistie Tolman, Idaho state director for Planned Parenthood, said its lawyers are reviewing everything that passed this year but haven’t reached any conclusions yet. She said they would have to see if the waiver is approved before challenging it.
“Obviously we have problems with the family planning medical waiver and do feel it places unneeded burdens and barriers for women to be able to access reproductive health care,” she said, particularly women in rural areas, as well as non-white and gay and transgender women.