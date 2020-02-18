BOISE — A bill to create a "Too Great to Hate" specialty license plate is headed to the Idaho Senate.
The Senate Transportation Committee voted without opposition Tuesday to advance the bill. Sponsored by Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, the plates would go for an extra $35 for their initial issuance and $25 for each yearly renewal. The Idaho Transportation Department would get $13 out of the fee (both the initial registration and renewal), with the rest going to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, the educational institution that helps administer Boise's Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
Buckner-Webb started her presentation by telling the committee a bit about her family’s story. Buckner-Webb is black; her great-great-grandfather moved to Idaho in 1905 to found a church before homesteading in Homedale and having eight children.
“My family is representative of many folks from many different backgrounds, religions, countries and races who took the chance to move to Idaho for a better quality of life,” she said.
However, Buckner-Webb said, Idaho has sometimes gotten negative attention as a less than welcoming place. She said she hopes her proposed license plate sends the opposite message.
“We’d like to overcome the persistent stigma and support a positive image for our state,” she said. “We love our state.”
The same bill passed the Senate overwhelmingly in 2019 but died when it didn't get a hearing in the House before the end of the session.
The Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise is the only such memorial in the United States. The educational park, which gets more than 120,000 visitors a year, features quotes from human rights advocates throughout history on its quote walls as well as the full text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Wassmuth Center plans to use the money to, among other efforts, expand the park’s Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant facilities, put in more audio boxes allowing for self-guided tours and expand teaching programs, said Wassmuth Center Board President Sandra Berenter.
“The Idaho Anne Frank memorial stands as a testament to the Idaho we love,” Buckner-Webb said.
Berenter said the Wassmuth Center offers tours to schools, employers, religious groups and other organizations, and helps to develop human rights-related curricula that Idaho teachers can use.
“We are an economic draw,” she said. “We are touted by recruiters and companies as an example of Idaho’s diversity, inclusiveness and emphasis on education.”
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, praised the center’s work, saying he has taken part in several events there. He said he hopes it can help combat the image some have of Idaho as an intolerant place.
“I think to me at least, we can either sit back and let people use this against us, or we can grab it by the horns and use it in a positive way, I think, to show that Idaho is too great for hate,” he said.