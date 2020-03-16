BOISE — The Idaho Senate voted 24-11 Monday to ban transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams.
The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which was sponsored in the House by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, would ban transgender people who were born male from girls’ and women’s sports teams. In case of a dispute over a student’s gender, a school would request the student “provide a health examination and consent form or other statement signed by the student’s personal health care provider.”
The bill says they “may verify the student’s biological sex as part of a routine sports physical examination” with one of or a combination of an examination of the student’s physical anatomy, genetic makeup or the testosterone their body produces. It also directs the state Board of Education to draft rules to resolve disputes. The amendment didn’t add any restrictions on who can challenge a student athlete’s gender. The bill’s supporters have pitched it as a way to defend girls and women from unfair competition.
“This bill protects Title IX,” said Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell. “It doesn’t destroy it. It protects those opportunities.”
Its opponents said it could subject girls and young women to invasive examinations and get Idaho embroiled in a losing lawsuit. Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii called on Gov. Brad Little to veto the bill should it reach his desk.
“It’s clear that our legislators are more interested in pushing their transphobia through the legislature, regardless of who it damages, than in listening to the facts,” said Planned Parenthood's Idaho state director Mistie Tolman. “We have worked to appeal to their sense of compassion for how transgender people will be treated, how they will be ostracized further by this legislation, and the very true danger this would pose to a population of their constituency that is already fighting against being othered. Transgender people, and transgender youth in particular, just want to be able to live their lives free from harassment and with community, something that playing on the sports team that matches their identity has already provided them in Idaho for years. Today, instead of acknowledging their humanity, the Senate chose to give the trans community yet another cold shoulder.”
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, one of four Republicans to vote against the bill and the only one from eastern Idaho, said it would burden women and girls who would struggle to pay for a doctor to perform an examination. Challenges over someone’s gender would not stay confidential, he said, leading to fights between parents and harming girls whose gender would be brought into question.
“The net has been cast so wide and will negatively affect many,” he said.
Similar bills have been introduced in several other states this year. Ehardt worked with the Alliance Defending Freedom, an Arizona-based socially conservative group that opposes letting transgender girls take part in girls’ sports, to craft the bill. Much of the language in it is identical to one that was introduced in Mississippi earlier this year.
Two other transgender-related bills, one to ban transgender people from changing their birth certificates and one to require a doctor’s signoff for minors to change their birth certificates, are also still in the Senate. It remains to be seen what will happen with them.
Ehardt’s bill already passed the House but will now need to head back there to pass again since the Senate amended it before heading to Little’s desk.