BOISE — The Senate plans to make some changes to a local House member's bill to ban transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams.
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted along party lines Monday, with the Republicans in favor and the Democrats opposed to send the Fairness In Women's Sports Act to the Senate's amending order.
"There isn't any evidence so far that we have had any difficulty in Idaho with our current system," said Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum. "These are not biological test tubes that need experimentation. These are children."
The bill would require schools, colleges and universities to designate teams as either male, female or coed, and says teams designated for females shall not be open to students who were born male. In case of a dispute, sex would be established with a physician’s statement based on the student’s external and internal reproductive systems, the amount of testosterone the student naturally produces and a genetic analysis.
"Girls and women cannot compete on a level playing field with boys and men," Ehardt said. "It is just physically not possible."
This last part, which the bill's opponents fear could lead to invasive and traumatic examinations for girls whose gender is challenged, is the one that will be amended to avoid this, Republican lawmakers said.
"I’m in complete agreement with the objectives and the goals of this particular legislation. However, I believe it has some unintended consequences,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg.
The bill already passed the House on a mostly party-line vote but would need to pass the House again if the Senate makes changes.
Monday was the second day of the Senate hearing on the bill. The committee took about two hours of testimony Friday, but most of Monday's hearing was on another bill to ban state and local governments from using racial or sex preferences in hiring and contracting, and the committee had about a half-hour of meeting time left by the time it got to Ehardt's bill.
Most people at the meeting were against the bill, and there were 12 pages full of the names of people who had signed up to testify and hadn't had a chance on Friday. With so little time left committee Chairwoman Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, let five more people testify before the vote, holding them to a minute each.
"Your testimony was heard," Lodge said as the committee adjourned, leading some in the audience to laugh derisively.
"Excuse me! Your testimony was heard," Lodge repeated, saying their input has led them to amend the bill.