The Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority has declared bankruptcy.
TRPTA, the agency that provided bus service in the Idaho Falls area for years before it shut its doors due to a lack of money this spring, filed for bankruptcy Dec. 9, according to the federal court filing. This will allow TRPTA to, after the bankruptcy process is over, reorganize and start to offer bus service in Bonneville County again. Idaho Falls city officials have said they would like to reconstitute TRPTA as a fixed-route bus service serving the Idaho Falls area.
The filing lists TRPTA's 20 largest creditors. By far the biggest is the Bank of Commerce, owed $179,914.25 in two loans, followed by the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho, to which TRPTA owes $92,076. The filing lists $404,415.84 in debt overall.
Chief Bankruptcy Judge Joseph Meier is handling the case.