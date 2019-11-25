The agency that used to provide bus service in the Idaho Falls area is getting closer to reorganizing.
The Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority, the entity that ran the local bus system until it shut down service this spring, will file formally for bankruptcy in the coming days, Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman told the Council at a work session Monday. Ziel-Dingman is part of a group of local officials who are still on TRPTA's board and have been overseeing the organization as it pays off its debts and works to start running a bus system again in the future.
"Some future defining decisions will come out of that bankruptcy," said Mayor Rebecca Casper.
The local law firm Maynes Taggart is handling the bankruptcy. Ziel-Dingman said the Community Transportation Association of America has been in talks with the Idaho Transportation Department to work with TRPTA as a consultant as it plans the future of bus service in this area. That contract is expected to be settled in December with work to start in January.
A big part of the board's job since TRPTA stopped operations has been sorting through and trying to pay the agency's debts. Ziel-Dingman said TRPTA is believed to still have about $415,000 in outstanding debt, after negotiating down or securing debt forgiveness from about 60 percent of its creditors. She said the former employees have already been paid for their paid time off and the money TRPTA owed to the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho. TRPTA also auctioned off its buses, office supplies and other inventory this fall, raising $160,000 after expenses. Of this, Ziel-Dingman said about $35,000 is owed to the Federal Transit Administration to cover its interest in those assets.
Ziel-Dingman said the board agrees that there is a need for a fixed-route bus system in Idaho Falls. But whatever emerges will likely offer service to a more limited geographic area than TRPTA, which also provided some service to Rexburg and Teton County.
“What we want to do, however, is explore something that’s sustainable and be able to provide perhaps a more scaled-back system that what TRPTA was providing,” Ziel-Dingman said.
For starters, TRPTA may only be legally authorized to operate within Bonneville County since it was originally created by Bonneville County voters in 1994. Also, while Bonneville County and several other local cities used to provide some funding to TRPTA, Idaho Falls is the only city that has chipped into operations this year. The other communities that used to contribute some funding, Ziel-Dingman said, don't plan to anymore.
"Those are going to be some of the guiding principles ... (with) the board reorganization and what our structure looks like," she said.
Since TRPTA shut down several local transportation companies have been, through agreements with the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, providing many of the medical transport rides that TRPTA formerly did. Part of what the new agency will have to decide is how medical transportation will work moving forward. While there are federal regulations requiring fixed-route public transportation system to also offer "paratransit" rides, or individualized rides for passengers with disabilities, TRPTA had been going further than federal regulations require in the rides it offered and the distances it would travel, said ITD grants officer Rachel Pallister.
And what will the agency be called? The TRPTA name, Casper said, is “associated with failure” in the community. However, the agency's name is set in state code. One workaround, Pallister said, could be to come up with a separate “doing business as” name to brand the reorganized entity.