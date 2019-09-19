The Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority plans to auction off its vehicles and office equipment.
Prime Time Auctions of Pocatello is managing the process. Bidding is open online at tinyurl.com/pr-bus-auction. Items for sale include more than 30 buses, automotive tools, laptops, desks and miscellaneous equipment and office supplies.
TRPTA, which had provided both fixed-route bus services and medical rides to Idaho Falls and much of the surrounding area since the 1990s, ended services abruptly this spring as the agency was in extensive debt and the Federal Transit Administration had placed restrictions on its spending due to a number of audit failures. Since then, local officials have been working on paying off the agency’s debt and figuring out how to deal with its remaining assets. TRPTA’s board said in a news release that the auction is the beginning phase of TRPTA’s reorganization to pay down debt accumulated during the final months of its operations.
“Many of our local creditors have generously worked with TRPTA’s board of directors to negotiate our debt but unfortunately, we still have outstanding debt and no cashflow to pay it,” said TRPTA Board Chairman Dave Radford, who also is a Bonneville County commissioner.
Since TRPTA shut down, other companies have stepped up to provide medical rides. Idaho Falls officials have said they want to see another fixed-route bus system in the area and have left the $140,000 a year they spent on TRPTA in next year’s proposed budget, but no final decisions or definite plans have been announced.
“The TRPTA board of directors continues to work with the Idaho Transportation Department and our legal counsel to pursue options for re-organization and creation of a new fixed bus route within the transit authority’s legal operating area of Bonneville County,” said Idaho Falls City Councilwoman and TRPTA Board Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman. “The TRPTA board of directors will update the community once a plan is ready to be presented.”
Prime Time will host a preview of auction items for the public at TRPTA, 1810 W. Broadway, Idaho Falls, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 4. The soft close will be on Oct. 6, starting at 1 p.m., with 30 seconds for each lot to close. If a bid is placed within the last two minutes, another two minutes will be added to the timer. Auction winners can pick up their items at TRPTA from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 8.
All items not picked up within seven days will be considered abandoned property and may be disposed of or donated at TRPTA’s discretion. Buyers will pay a 10 percent buyer’s fee plus tax on items priced up to $2,500 and a 5 percent fee plus tax on anything more expensive.