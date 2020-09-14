Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will be in Stanley Tuesday for a $2,800-a-plate fundraising dinner.
Trump Jr. is the son of President Donald Trump and a frequent campaign surrogate of his father's; Guilfoyle, his girlfriend, is a former Fox News host who works with the Trump campaign.
The dinner, the exact location of which hasn't been publicly announced, costs $2,800 per person, with sponsorship or hosting options for people who want to contribute more. No public events have been announced in conjunction with their visit, although some supporters plan to hold a "Welcome Party" for Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey starting at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
It is fairly common for well-known political figures to visit that part of Idaho for private fundraisers. For example, now-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Sun Valley for a fundraiser in summer 2019, as did Washington governor and presidential candidate Jay Inslee.