President Donald Trump appeared to be winning eastern Idaho easily Tuesday, with both he and Democrat Joe Biden improving on their parties’ 2016 numbers and with third party candidates much less of a factor than they were that year.
As of 10:30 p.m. partial results from Bonneville County showed the Republican incumbent Trump with almost 67% of the county’s vote, or 26,841, compared to 30%, or 11,966 for Biden. Third parties were barely a factor — Libertarian Jo Jorgensen was coming in third with about 2% of the vote, independent Kanye West in fourth with less than one-half of 1%. In Bingham County, the story was similar. With almost half of the county’s vote in, Trump had 70% of the vote and Biden had 26%. Jorgensen had 1.6% and West was coming in fourth with six-tenths of 1%.
If these numbers hold, they would represent marked improvements for the major-party candidates from 2016, when Trump got 60% of Bonneville County’s vote and Democrat Hillary Clinton got just 20%. Third-party candidates, especially independent anti-Trump conservative Evan McMullin and Libertarian Gary Johnson, got the rest; McMullin even came in second-place in Madison, Fremont and Jefferson counties. Similarly, Trump got 65% in Bingham County in 2016 and Clinton got just 17%.
With 21 of 22 precincts reporting in Madison County at 10:45 p.m., Trump had a whopping 79% of the county’s vote and Biden had just 16%. However, Biden’s 2,618 votes at least still represent a vast improvement over the 1,201 Clinton got in 2016. Trump also greatly increased his number of votes in the county, from 8,941 in 2016 to at least 12,909 in 2020 with the one precinct still outstanding.
Statewide as of 10:45 p.m., Trump was leading with 58% of Idaho’s vote compared to 39% for Biden and almost 2% for Jorgensen.