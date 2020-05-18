While the results won't be known for another two weeks, today is the last day to request an absentee ballot to participate in this year's primary elections.
This would normally be the day on which thousands of Idahoans would go to polling places for the primary, but this year in-person voting won't happen due to coronavirus. Instead, the election is being conducted entirely by mail, and voters have until 8 p.m. to register to vote and request an absentee ballot if they have not already. Ballots received back through June 2 will be accepted, with the results announced that evening.
Republican voters throughout most of eastern Idaho will be voting on state legislative candidates and picking between two congressional candidates as well as voting on numerous local offices. Bonneville County Republicans, for example, have competitive races for sheriff and county commissioner.
Democrats in eastern Idaho mostly won't see competitive local or legislative races on their ballots. The marquee statewide race for Democrats is for U.S. Senate nominee, where they will choose between Paulette Jordan and Jim Vandermaas to take on U.S. Sen. Jim Risch.
Members of both parties will also be voting on party precinct committeemen.
Unaffiliated voters can vote in either primary, although requesting a Republican ballot will register you as a Republican. Requesting a nonpartisan ballot will get you a ballot with judicial elections and, in some school districts, bond or levy elections. (These are all also on the partisan ballots.)
Already registered to vote? Then all you have do is request an absentee ballot. You can:
- Go to idahovotes.gov, where there is a link high up on the homepage to request an absentee ballot. You can either request one directly online or print out the forms and mail them to your county clerk's office.
- Another option is to deal directly with your county clerk's office. Some counties, including Bonneville, have the needed forms available online. Go to co.bonneville.id.us/index.php/elections and print out the absentee ballot request form available there. You can drop it off in person (they are open on a limited basis during regular business hours so you can go inside, and there is a dropbox outside), by email at vote@co.bonneville.id.us, or mail it to Bonneville County Elections, 825 Shoup Ave., Idaho Falls ID 83402.
Still need to register? The options are basically the same:
- Go to idahovotes.gov and register online. You will need an Idaho driver's license or identification card to do this.
- Or, again, deal directly with your county. The difference here is that registrations cannot be emailed in, per the Bonneville County elections office, so you will need to send them to your county by mail or drop them off in person. Both the form itself and the phone numbers and addresses of every county elections office in the state are available at idahovotes.gov/media/voter_registration.pdf.