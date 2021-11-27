BOISE — The two legal challenges to Idaho’s new legislative redistricting plan that have been filed in the Idaho Supreme Court thus far both focus on the fact that the plan splits eight counties, arguing that that’s unconstitutional because it would be possible to split just seven.
But the citizen redistricting commission, in its 100-plus page final report, concluded that eight is the minimum number of counties that can be split in Idaho’s next legislative district map and still meet the equal protection requirements of the U.S. Constitution.
Those requirements, often called the one-person, one-vote principle, are why redistricting takes place every 10 years: So each person’s vote counts equally, rather than voters in one part of the state having more clout than voters in another. That would occur if one district’s legislators represent a smaller population than another’s.
The commission analyzed the three publicly submitted plans, two from Democrats and one from Republicans, that split just seven of Idaho’s 44 counties. All three accomplished that goal only by significantly under-populating North Idaho districts, while over-populating districts in the rest of the state. By doing that, the three plans, L-75, L-76 and L-79, were able to barely squeak in under the maximum allowed 10% population deviation among districts, with deviations of 9.97%, 9.97% and 10% respectively.
The commission’s adopted plan, L-3, by contrast, has a population deviation of just 5.84%.
In addition, the commission noted jagged, irregular boundaries between districts in all three plans. “These boundaries seem to have been manipulated specifically to keep the maximum population deviation just under 10%,” the commission’s report states.
All three seven-split plans, the commission found, “Have significant defects and stand on dubious equal protection grounds.”
The two legal challenges, one from former Democratic state senator and current GOP candidate for state schools superintendent Branden Durst, and the other from Ada County, have now been consolidated by the court into a single case, and both have opening briefs due by Dec. 2, with oral arguments set for January. Additional challenges still could be filed; the deadline to file them is Dec. 17.
Canyon County is considering filing suit; it submitted a letter to the commission objecting to the new plan on similar grounds as Ada County; and Bannock County also threatened to sue over concerns about how some district lines were drawn in eastern Idaho.
Joe Decker, Canyon County spokesman, said in an email, “We are reviewing the petitions and motions thus far filed to make a decision about the extent of Canyon County’s participation and will make that decision within the statutory timeline.”
Bannock County officials initially threatened to sue, but decided not to after the redistricting commission addressed some of their concerns about district lines in eastern Idaho. “We will not be filing,” said Braeden Clayson, chief of staff for Bannock County commissioners.
The commission’s final report stated, “However rational Idaho’s policy of maintaining county integrity might be, the Idaho Constitution itself makes clear that the policy is subordinate to the requirements of equal protection, and the Commission is skeptical of its ability to justify any plan that appears to systematically under-populate, to a significant degree, six districts in one region of the state.”
The three seven-county-split plans put roughly 5,200 more people in each of six North Idaho districts than in legislative districts elsewhere in the state.
Rod Beck, chairman of the Ada County Commission, said commissioners believe that with its population of 494,967 as of the latest census – a 26.1% increase over the past decade – Ada County could have “nine wholly contained legislative districts,” with the remaining roughly 40% of a district’s worth of residents to combine with another county. That, he said, “Could be split as long as it’s split with another county that has a common interest, a community of interest.”
Based on the most recent U.S. Census, the ideal population size for each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts is 52,546.
“I alerted the commission that Ada County has never sued on a reapportionment plan,” Beck said. “But if you cannibalize Ada County, we will sue.”
The commission’s plan has eight districts contained within Ada County, while splitting the remaining residents among districts that pair with three other counties: Canyon, Gem and Owyhee.
When Beck addressed the redistricting commission, commissioners asked him if the county was submitting a district plan showing what it would find acceptable. Beck then did so, but his proposal, L-72, only addressed the Treasure Valley area. It split part of Ada County out to pair with Owyhee County, and another slice to pair with Canyon County.
The Ada County lawsuit quotes from a 2002 case, Bingham County v. Idaho Commission on Reapportionment, saying counties shouldn’t be “divided and aligned with other counties to achieve ideal district size if that ideal district size may be achieved by internal division of the county.”
But the very next paragraph of that 2002 Idaho Supreme Court decision says, “The need to comply with the standards of equal protection in the United States Constitution is paramount.”
The commission’s final report cites a 2004 U.S. Supreme Court case, Larios v. Cox, which found a Georgia legislative redistricting plan unconstitutional for two reasons: Because it was drawn to protect Democratic incumbents, and because it “intentionally and systematically” underpopulated districts in some parts of the state while overpopulating districts in others. “Regionalism is an impermissible basis for population deviations,” Justice John Paul Stevens wrote in his concurrence in that case.
Benjamin Cover, a University of Idaho law professor who studies redistricting, noted, however, that a 2005 Idaho Supreme Court case, Bonneville County v. Ysursa, rejected a “regionalism” argument challenging a redistricting plan, along with an array of other arguments. In that decision, the court wrote, “The record is devoid of any evidence tending to show that the Commission intentionally favored one region to the detriment of another.”
“I think the Idaho Supreme Court will only approve the plan if it agrees with the commission that it was necessary to split eight counties in order to comply with equal protection,” Cover said. “But if the Idaho Supreme Court finds that an alternative plan complies with equal protection while splitting fewer counties, then Ada County might win.”
Charles Hunt, a political science professor at Boise State University, said both of Idaho’s court challenges point to something that comes up again and again in redistricting cases: “Any change you make to a map that tries to accomplish one thing usually messes up another criteria.”
The Idaho Constitution requires new legislative districts both to accommodate equal protection and to minimize county splits. State law also lays out other requirements, including keeping communities of interest together, avoiding oddly shaped districts and preserving road connections, but those concerns are lower priority than the constitutional ones.
The Durst challenge focuses on a plan Durst submitted to the commission, L-84, contending it splits only seven counties. “The Supreme Court has made it very clear 10 years ago, it’s in black and white, that the map that has the fewest county splits, outside splits, is the more constitutional map,” said Durst’s attorney, Bryan Smith.
However, the Redistricting Commission’s software shows that L-84 also split eight counties. Durst follows a different definition of what constitutes a county split.
Durst’s lawsuit asks the court to order the redistricting commission to adopt Durst’s plan, L-84, in place of L-3; or in the alternative, to send the commission back to the drawing board to draw a new plan.
The commission’s final report doesn’t address L-84, because it wasn’t one of the seven-county-split plans.
Beck said he believes the divisions of Ada County that pair some Ada voters with neighboring counties were unnecessary. “They did it three times in Ada County, did it three times in Canyon, did it a number of times in Bannock County, and it’s just wrong,” he said. “We want the court to say, ‘You did it wrong. Go back and do it again.’”
The commission’s final report, in comparing Beck’s proposed L-72 plan for the Treasure Valley only to its adopted plan, said, “It is true that Plan L-72 creates two external splits for Ada County, while Plan L-3 creates three, but those three external splits, like all county divisions in Plan L-3, were made in the interest of equal protection.”
Hunt said Ada County “sometimes feels rankled, that they get the short end of the stick because they end up having to be split because they’re so populous, and that’s understandable.” But, he said, it’s also “just a geographic reality of our state.”
“In Idaho, you have some counties, obviously like Ada and Canyon, that are really populous, and then others that are really not. It makes it much more likely that those high-population counties are going to be split, so you have to have some of that.”
“I don’t envy the commission,” the professor said. “They sort of face a really difficult task, in part because they have all these criteria that are literally impossible to completely satisfy on all fronts.”
Beck said the Ada commissioners, who include two Republicans and one Democrat, agreed this year that they would only file suit if all three were unanimous, and they were. “That’s the way we are handling reapportionment,” he said, “because we don’t want it to be partisan.”