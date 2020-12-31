People talking on a cellphone while driving will be liable to be ticketed as of Friday.
After several failed attempts during previous legislative sessions, Idaho passed a law this year banning use of a handheld cellphone while driving statewide, also overriding the local bans on cellphone use while driving in cities such as Idaho Falls and Pocatello. While the law took effect on July 1, police were directed only to issue warnings for the first six months. Idaho State Police have issued more than 700 such warnings since July.
"There is nothing on your screen that is worth your life or the life of another," said ISP Lt. Chris Weadick. "ISP and our local law enforcement agencies are committed to keeping Idaho roads safe. The goal is to change driving behavior and save lives, and we urge all drivers to pay attention when they are behind the wheel."
Violators will be fined $75, coming to $131.50 with court costs, for a first offense; $150, or $206.50 with costs, for a second offense; and $300, or $356.50, for a third. Three offenses in three years can lead to a license suspension of up to 90 days. Also, two violations in three years could affect a driver's insurance rates.
ISP suggested in a news release that people pull off the road to text or designate a passenger to answer texts. Police recommended people who are struggling not to use their phone while driving put it in the trunk, glove box or back seat, or activate the phone's "Do Not Disturb" feature. Police said distracted driving is a factor in 20% of crashes in Idaho, and 241 people were killed in Idaho in crashes attributed to distracted driving from 2014 to 2018.
People are still allowed to use hands-free devices while driving.