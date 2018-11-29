BOISE — Tim Murphy, former director of the Idaho State Bureau of Land Management, has been appointed to serve on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
The appointment, announced by Gov. Butch Otter Thursday, is effective immediately and subject to state Senate confirmation.
The seat was vacated in October when Commissioner Blake Fischer resigned amid outcry over his widely shared hunting photos from a trip to Namibia in southern Africa.
Murphy will serve out the remainder of Fischer's term through June 30, 2022, representing southwest Idaho on the seven-member panel.
Before leading the Idaho BLM, Murphy worked for a decade as the director of fire and aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, according to the governor's office. Murphy's work has focused on areas of wildlife habitat management, livestock grazing, energy transmission, recreation and access to public lands.
“Among the challenges facing wildlife management in Idaho, I always keep a keen focus on the value of agricultural land to Idaho’s wildlife and open space,” Murphy said in a prepared statement. “Hunting, fishing, trapping, and other wildlife based recreation are key components of life in Idaho. I’m pleased to join the Department as a commissioner for the southwest region and look forward to opportunities to hear and address issues and needs important to Idahoans.”
In a statement, Otter said, “I’m grateful to Tim for stepping up once again and serving the public. For almost 40 years, Tim has shown a capacity for leadership and applying strategic thinking to natural resource management issues. I have no doubt that Tim’s addition to our Fish and Game Commission will enhance the commission and compliment the professionalism we expect in the management of this most precious resource.”
Murphy and his wife, Mary, live in Boise and have three adult children.