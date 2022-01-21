George Vander Meer has been appointed to the Ammon City Council seat Byron Wiscombe vacated last month.
The council approved Vander Meer's appointment by Mayor Sean Coletti on Thursday.
"I am honored and excited to be selected," Vander Meer said. "I look forward to the challenges and successes that come with making our city a great place to live and work while serving our community in this capacity."
Coletti said he selected Vander Meer from a pool of 27 applicants, eight of whom were interviewed.
"It was a very hard decision," Coletti said. "I'm glad that he's agreed to do it. … George is a good man with a servant’s heart, who cares deeply about the City of Ammon."
Vander Meer, who works in the insurance industry, was out of town this week at a convention in Las Vegas, but he was able to attend Thursday's council meeting remotely.
He said his family has "always been active in the community helping out those that need it."
Vander Meer was a Bonneville County Search and Rescue volunteer from 2003 to 2013, acting at times as commander as well as deputy commander. He also served as a reserve deputy for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office from 2009 to 2015. He is a member of the Exchange Club and Elks Lodge 1087, and he works with several service organizations including the local domestic violence center, the equine ministry Champ's Heart, and the Field of Honor flag-posting program. His wife, Tina, is involved with the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre and the Ammon Arts Community Theatre.
"We've enjoyed living in Ammon for 20 years," Vander Meer said. "We love our neighbors and everybody there, and I think it's pretty exciting that we get to be on the front line."
When he was introduced to the council Jan. 13, Vander Meer said he is looking forward to having "some input in the way Ammon is going to grow and handle its growth," pointing to issues involving traffic, road conditions and snow removal, for example.
Coletti said he and Vander Meer have "had some good conversations about the direction of the city (and) growth issues."
"George is going to be a very valuable asset for the city council," Coletti said. "He will provide some different viewpoints (and a) balanced, reasoned approach."
Vander Meer will be sworn in during the council's next regular meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Ammon City Hall, 2135 S. Ammon Road.
"I'm excited to be able to help," he said. "I know I have a lot to learn. I think it's going to be a good adventure and allow me to grow some more personally as well."
His appointed term ends Dec. 31, 2023.
The seat will come up for election in November 2023 for an additional two-year term that ends Dec. 31, 2025.
The seat will be up for election for the standard four-year term in November 2025.
Wiscombe resigned in December after eight years on the council. He had just been reelected to a third term.