The CEO of Melaleuca, who is well known for supporting conservative candidates and causes, said Monday he backs the Democrat running for superintendent of public instruction.
“Idaho students deserve better,” Frank VanderSloot said in a news release. “It’s time to improve our education system by electing a strong, results-oriented leader. I have been impressed with Cindy (Wilson’s) vision for our schools, her ability to listen to teachers and to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers to create a better system and to solve problems that have long plagued our Idaho schools.”
Wilson is challenging Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra for the superintendent’s job.
VanderSloot, the richest man in Idaho and an Idaho Falls resident, is a registered Republican according to state voter records and was a finance co-chairman for Mitt Romney’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns. He was a speaker at the Idaho Republicans’ 2016 convention in Nampa. However, he has occasionally backed Democrats in the past. He said Monday he doesn’t think of himself as either a Republican or Democrat, saying he is a conservative on economic and social issues, although he leans left on environmental questions.
“I just don’t think that politics should be treated as a religion where you sign up for one side and that’s what you believe in,” VanderSloot said. “I think you need to listen to the other side ... and I think (Wilson is) somebody that is conducive to making that happen.”
VanderSloot said he voted for Ybarra in 2014, although he didn’t publicly back anyone in that race. However, VanderSloot said he has had private conversations with some Republicans who, while they won’t publicly back a Democrat, have expressed concerns about Ybarra.
“They told me enough about the situation to get me alarmed,” he said.
VanderSloot said he views increasing teacher pay and reducing the number of teachers who leave for jobs out-of-state and other careers as the biggest challenge facing Idaho’s school system.
“We’re losing some of our best teachers because they can’t afford to make a living as a teacher,” VanderSloot said. “That’s not a problem new to Idaho, but it might be more prevalent in Idaho than some other states. The booming economy has made it only worse.”
VanderSloot thinks Wilson would be able to work with Republicans to address this. He pointed to her work to address teacher pay on the governor’s education task force after voters rejected the “Luna laws” in 2012.
“We solved at least part of the problem that would never happen without her involvement,” he said. “She’s full of energy. She can meet these issues head on.”