BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Monday failed to override the governor’s veto of SB 1136aa, the emergency powers bill that Gov. Brad Little vetoed on Friday, falling one vote short.
The Senate’s vote was 23-12, one vote short of the two-thirds margin required to override a veto.
The vote came on the heels of Little’s Friday announcement that he would be vetoing HB 135aa and SB 1136aa, both of which sought to limit the governor’s emergency powers. Little was backed in his stand by all four living former Idaho governors, all Republicans.
SB 1136aa addresses “extreme peril” declarations caused by enemy attack, terrorism or insurrection; while HB 135aa addresses disaster emergencies in general. Both limit emergency declarations to 60 days unless the Legislature extends them, though they specify that declarations could continue longer than that for the sole purpose of receiving federal disaster aid.
Little called the bills “ill-conceived,” and said they’d impair his ability to call out the National Guard to deal with emergencies, the state’s ability to receive federal disaster aid and more. “The bills politicize our emergency response efforts and jeopardize critical funding for local governments during large-scale events,” he said.
He criticized legislators as not considering future emergencies, calling the bills “an emotional kneejerk reaction because of anger about the pandemic and some of my decisions during a very uncertain time last year.”
In what would perhaps foreshadow Monday’s vote, Little said he was “extremely grateful for the members of the Legislature who have taken the time to hear me out. You know who you are, and I appreciate you more than you know.”
Prior to the vote, each side was given five minutes to debate.
During Monday’s debate, Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, echoed Little’s statements that the bill was unconstitutional because the Legislative branch would be taking away one of the executive powers guaranteed in the Idaho Constitution.
“Our Constitution forbids one branch from preventing another from performing its constitutional powers,” Burgoyne said.
Majority Caucus Chairman Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, dismissed this, saying emergency powers were “delegated powers” that “belong to the Idaho people.”
“We don’t believe as Idahoans that any one individual should have unlimited power, whether there’s an emergency or not,” Anthon said.
Anthon said SB 1136aa “acknowledges that there are times or emergencies when the executive branch must act and act quickly” which is why the bill would have given him that power for 60 days. After 60 days, however, Anton said it becomes an “all hands on deck situation.”
“All of the representative government in the state of Idaho in the worst of times should be called together,” Anthon said.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, had been hopeful of a successful veto override. He said he was “a little surprised” at how the vote played out.
“I’m disappointed, obviously, but I think we did what we could to emphasize the importance of the role of the Legislature. The Democrats, en masse, voted against us and we lost five of our (Republican) members that voted against us when we tried to override,” Winder said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, one of the few Republicans to vote against the veto, was wary of “the potential unknowns” about how changing a law that’s been in place since 1927 could affect future emergencies.
{p dir=”ltr”}“Just as folks were frustrated this year to find that Idaho law allows some of the actions that were taken during the pandemic response, we could find ourselves in a worse predicament with a new section of code,” Woodward said.
There is still a chance the second emergency power bill, HB 135aa, will pass. The governor plans to veto once it reaches his desk and there will likely be a vote to override that one as well, first in the House before going to the Senate.