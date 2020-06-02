Jon Walker will be the next Second District Bonneville County commissioner.
Walker got 5,619 votes, or 39% of the vote, in this year's all-mail Republican primary, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night. Tom Loertscher got 33%, and Brady Belliston got 28%. Incumbent Commissioner Dave Radford decided this year to run for state Legislature instead of seeking another term, opening up the seat.
Belliston, of Idaho Falls, is a real estate developer, insurance agent and sportscaster. Loertscher, of Bone, was a Bonneville County commissioner for six years decades ago, then represented the district that includes eastern Bonneville County (District 32 currently) in the state House for more than 20 years. Radford is running for Loertscher’s old House seat against incumbent Rep. Chad Christensen, who beat Loertscher in the 2018 Republican primary.
Walker, of Ammon, was coroner for 11 years. He started his career as an Idaho Falls police officer, doing this for five years before joining the Idaho Falls Fire Department for 26 years, spending six years of that as a captain and nine as a division chief.
Incumbent Republican First District Commissioner Roger Christensen was also on the primary ballot but was unopposed. No one else has filed to run for either seat in the general election, meaning barring some unexpected turn of events Walker and Christensen will win unopposed in November.