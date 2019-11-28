The Idaho Water Resource Board is looking into several sites for a large recharge basin in the upper portion of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.
In mid-November, the board heard a presentation on the pros and cons of five potential sites — north of Lake Walcott, in the Aberdeen-Springfield area; in New Sweden, near Idaho Falls; along Egin-Hamer Road, which runs between those two communities in Fremont and Jefferson counties; and one which the board described as promising in a news release near West Market Lake, in Jefferson County.
The West Market Lake site, the board said, has advantages such as a longer retention time — it would have a 41 percent retention rate over five years — geologic features that will make recharge easier and no major land use issues. However, it would require pumping water 33 vertical feet uphill over eight miles.
“There are so many pieces to this puzzle,” said board member Vince Alberdi of Kimberly. “We have to look closely at each site.”
The board wants to increase recharge capacity in the Upper Valley with a site that could take about 200 cubic feet per second of water flow, as part of recharging 250,000 acre-feet of water a year into the Eastern Snake aquifer to return it to sustainable levels. There are already a number of large recharge sites in the Magic Valley, but the water board wants to develop another in eastern Idaho to complement the site at the Egin Bench near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes, water board officials said in a news release Wednesday.
The board referred the matter to a subcommittee to study the possible sites further.