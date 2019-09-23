The initial phases of the planned expansion of the two test ranges at the U.S. Department of Energy’s desert site could be done as soon as next year.
Public comment on the proposed expansions of Idaho National Laboratory’s National Security Test Range and Radiological Response Training Range opened earlier this month and closes on Oct. 12.
“If the outcome of the (National Environmental Policy Act) Environmental Assessment results in a NEPA finding of no significant impact followed by a decision to proceed, the expansion work could begin immediately with initial phases completing in 2020,” DOE spokesman Timothy Jackson said in an email. “More substantial infrastructure investments will occur at a later date as funding becomes available.”
The National Security Test Range opened in 2007, the Radiological Response Training Range in 2010. DOE wants to expand the testing capabilities at both ranges to allow for the use of unmanned aerial systems and additional explosive material and radioisotopes for testing and training. Details of both expansions are contained in the draft environmental assessment, which is available online and includes building a new 3,300-yard by 66-yard downrange target area at the National Security Test Range and a chain-link fence to control access to training areas at the Radiological Response Training Range. The work at the National Security Test Range also includes a radiological training pad at the end of the new target area, access roads, a ballistic tunnel, an explosives test pad, and assorted utilities and support buildings such as classrooms, laboratories and machine shops.
Plans for the expansions came about three years ago as more federal entities expressed interest in using the ranges for training, Jackson said. The National Nuclear Security Administration, Department of Defense and National Guard are the primary users of both, but other entities that have used them at various points include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
“As threats to the country change and new technology is developed, INL must evolve its training capabilities to match the threat environment,” Jackson wrote. “This environmental assessment proposes expansions that will bolster the nation’s capabilities to create a suitable training environment for the needs of current first responders.”
The National Security range is located on an isolated portion of the desert site and is used by military and security experts to test and to develop ways to protect military and critical civilian infrastructure from explosive attacks such as improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades and roadside bombs.
“The National Security Test Range is part of a broader U.S. strategy to protect the public and critical infrastructures from acts of foreign and domestic terrorism involving explosive devices and/or ballistics,” Jackson wrote. “It is used to train first responders in preventing and responding to these types of incidents.”
The Radiological range, which consists of two isolated locations less than 300 acres in size between them, lets law enforcement, military and other first responders develop and train to respond to major radiological incidents, including terrorist acts.
“Real-world training is an essential component for all emergency response organizations,” Jackson wrote. “Firefighters train in burning buildings, law enforcement officers drill in apprehension techniques, and these ranges provides the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to first responders who would be called on to respond to a radiological emergency.”
The expansion at the National Security Test Range is expected to cost between $300,000 and $500,000 in the 2020, or current, fiscal year, which would be used to clear the ground and build the new explosives test pad. No money is expected to be spent at the Radiological range this fiscal year.
“If the full list of capabilities and improvements listed in the draft environmental assessment were to be implemented, it would cost several million dollars — paid for by the various federal customers using the ranges,” Jackson said.