BOISE — The Wrongful Conviction Act is edging closer to passing into law. On Wednesday, the House Judiciary and Rules Committee unanimously voted in favor of sending the bill to a House vote with a do-pass recommendation.
Having already made its way through the Senate, the bill will now need to pass the House of Representatives. Last year, a different version of it passed all but the governor’s office. Gov. Brad Little, to the surprise of many, vetoed the bill.
Bill sponsor Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, has since worked with the governor’s office to create a version that Little would approve.
The most significant change in the new version involves how the claimant is compensated. The vetoed 2020 bill would have given claimants a total of $60,000 for each year they were wrongfully imprisoned. The new version will give claimants $62,000 per year. Like last year’s bill, claimants will get an additional $25,000 per year on parole, and if a claimant was on death row then the annual amount is upped to $75,000 per year.
The change addresses Little’s biggest contention with the 2020 bill. Little did not like its inclusion of “non-monetary relief” such as health insurance or counseling in addition to monetary compensation. The additional $2,000 per year is intended to serve as compensation in lieu of any non-monetary relief.
The inspiration for the bill is Idaho Falls’ resident Christopher Tapp. Tapp served 20 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in 1998. Tapp was released from prison in 2017 following concerns that his confession had been coerced. In 2019, new DNA evidence matched Dodge’s neighbor Brian Leigh Dripps to the DNA found at the crime scene.
Dripps pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and rape last week, nearly two years after he was arrested. As part of the plea agreement, Dripps agreed to serve a fixed term of 20 years in prison, with an indeterminate sentence of up to life. The fixed term is less than the 30-year minimum sentence Tapp received when he was sentenced in 1998 for killing Dodge.
Tapp appeared in person Wednesday before the committee members to urge their approval of this bill. Just as when he testified in front of the Senate, Tapp described how he was released from prison with “no more than the clothes on (his) back” and had to financially rely on loved ones as he worked to rebuild his life. He pointed out that his wrongful conviction had taken 20 years of earnings away from him.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here again. When I heard this bill was vetoed, I was heartbroken. … I am humbled to stand before you today on behalf of all the wrongfully convicted innocent people. I am so grateful that you are considering this bill that would provide a way for exonerees to restart their lives once freed. I strongly support this bill so when an innocent person is exonerated in Idaho, they have financial help to start rebuilding their lives,” Tapp said.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, who is sponsoring the bill in the House, recalled attending Tapp’s exoneration hearing in 2017. She asked her fellow committee members to greenlight the Wrongful Conviction Act.
“Since we cannot give him that time back, we can only (hope) to do the right thing in moving forward,” Ehardt said.