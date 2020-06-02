Rep. Julianne Young has held onto her District 31 House seat, while David Cannon will succeed retiring Rep. Neil Anderson.
With 100% of Bingham County's precincts reporting, Young, R-Blackfoot, got 3,491 votes in the Republican primary, beating challenger Donavan Harrington by 286 votes. Cannon got 74% of the vote in his race, beating Chad Cole.
Harrington is a former Bingham County commissioner. Young, of Blackfoot, was elected in 2018, ousting incumbent Republican Rep. Julie VanOrden, who had been chairwoman of the House Education Committee and had backed a controversial sex education bill. This year, Young sponsored a high-profile bill to bar transgender people from changing their birth certificates to match their gender identities. On Monday federal Judge Candy Dale said a 2018 injunction barring the state Department of Health and Welfare from automatically denying requests to change a birth certificate still applies, although she didn't rule on the constitutionality of Young's bill.
Cannon will be unopposed in November, while Young will face Democrat Travis Oler. The district's senator, Steve Bair, is running for re-election unopposed.