The two candidates for a local House seat squared off in a debate Thursday, with the incumbent portraying himself as the true Republican in the race while his opponent cast him as a lackey of right-wing lobbying groups.
“My voting record has always aligned with both the state and national Republican platforms,” said Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls.
Marco Erickson, who is challenging the two-term incumbent for the District 33B House seat in the May 19 primary, said he is a conservative Republican and expressed some typical Republican views such as supporting gun rights and opposing raising the minimum wage. (Positions Zollinger shares.) However, Erickson said repeatedly he would not be beholden to “special interests” and said groups such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation have too much sway over how lawmakers vote.
“I think it’s more like an obedience score is what I would call it,” Erickson said of Zollinger’s 95 out of 100 rating on the Foundation’s Freedom Index.
Zollinger replied groups such as the Freedom Foundation and the American Conservative Union, which rank lawmakers based on how they vote, help hold them accountable to voters. In his closing statement, he criticized Erickson for not having registered as a Republican until last fall.
“A lot of individuals who campaign as conservative Republicans don’t keep their promises to the people,” Zollinger said.
The district encompasses most of the city of Idaho Falls. Zollinger is a lawyer who was an Idaho Falls School District 91 trustee before his election to the Legislature. Erickson is a mental health professional who works with at-risk youth. Thursday’s forum was sponsored by the City Club of Idaho Falls, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors.
One of the hottest topics in Idaho politics in recent weeks has been Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus stay-home order, which has divided Republicans. Erickson criticized an anti-business closure event planned for Saturday at which Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, among others, is scheduled to speak. It was originally planned as an in-person rally in Rexburg but will now consist of online speeches with supporters encouraged to drive by local courthouses afterward to express their support, organizers said Wednesday; however, the question to the candidates was framed as if it would still be an in-person event.
“I would not be seen at a rally of that sort, no,” Erickson said. “In fact, I find that very disturbing that people that are extremists like that are going to be putting themselves and other people at risk.”
Zollinger said he wouldn’t take part since he will be spending Saturday with his family, but he was more sympathetic to the protesters.
“I respect the values of those people that are going to take their time to show ... their disenfranchisement with what’s going on, and the restriction of constitutional liberties,” he said.
Zollinger gave this year’s legislative session a C grade, saying he was disappointed lawmakers didn’t do anything to reduce property taxes or the sales tax on groceries but was happy with some bills they passed. He mentioned three — one that bans transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams; one that bars transgender people from changing their birth certificates to match their gender identities; and a “trigger law” that will ban most abortions in Idaho if the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision is overturned.
“There were several good conservative bills that we did pass this year,” Zollinger said.
Erickson, who went with a D-plus, criticized lawmakers for focusing on social issues while not reducing property taxes. He said he would have voted against the transgender athletes bill.
“I work with a lot of those transgender people, and I know their stories, and they’re not harming anyone,” Erickson said.
However, Erickson said he would have voted for the birth certificate bill.
“It was definitely not a bill about hatred, it was a bill about protecting historical documents,” Zollinger said.
The debate can be watched online at youtube.com/IEProductions.