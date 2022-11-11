Water storage tank
Buy Now

The City of Blackfoot’s 2.2 million gallon water storage tank on Mitchell Lane.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT — For the third time in just over a year, the city of Blackfoot has issued a boil order for its water.

According to a press release from the city, E. coli is present in its water and residents are advised to boil their water before using.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.