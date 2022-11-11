BLACKFOOT — For the third time in just over a year, the city of Blackfoot has issued a boil order for its water.
According to a press release from the city, E. coli is present in its water and residents are advised to boil their water before using.
BLACKFOOT — For the third time in just over a year, the city of Blackfoot has issued a boil order for its water.
According to a press release from the city, E. coli is present in its water and residents are advised to boil their water before using.
The release said that on Tuesday, five routine water samples were taken throughout the city of Blackfoot. Results received on Wednesday showed four samples tested present for total coliform. Fifteen repeat samples were taken on Thursday, and results received Friday indicated eight samples tested present for E. Coli, the release said. The bacteria can make people sick and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems.
Residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling it first, bring all water to a boil, letting it boil for one minute and letting it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice, the release said. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, posing a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.
Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms and they persist may want to seek medical advice, the release said. People at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking this water.
The city says it is completing a comprehensive assessment of its water system and of its monitoring and operational practices to identify and correct any causes of the contamination, inspecting residences in the area for potential cross-connections between the community water system and any nonpotable systems, chlorinating and flushing the water system, and doing additional sampling of the water system.
The city says it will inform residents when tests show no bacteria are present and they no longer need to boil water. The problem is expected to be resolved within 10 days.
The city also issued boil orders in October 2021 and April of this year.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.