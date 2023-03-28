Delainee Pond had just turned 7 years old when she had her sixth heart surgery. It ended up being her last as she died from complications at Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2020. 

The memory of everything that went wrong still haunts her mother, Whitney Pond, who is now facing similar medical struggles alongside younger daughter Madison. 


