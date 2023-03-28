Delainee Pond had just turned 7 years old when she had her sixth heart surgery. It ended up being her last as she died from complications at Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2020.
The memory of everything that went wrong still haunts her mother, Whitney Pond, who is now facing similar medical struggles alongside younger daughter Madison.
Whitney found support, however, from a customer at her hair salon who understood her struggles, and then some. Miriah Shumway had raised five kids with various medical disorders, including her daughter, Tess, who had been recently diagnosed with autonomic dysfunction, a disorder in which the body's automatic functions stop working properly.
Whitney told Shumway about Madison, who was only 2 when Delainee died. Madison had her first heart surgery at 3 weeks old, having been born with four heart defects.
Miriah, in turn, told Whitney about the medical struggles of all five of her children, including Tess, whose diagnosis came a year ago.
Today the families are inseparable, supporting each other through the personal and financial struggles that come with raising children with medical disorders. They eat dinner together, their children play together, they're available whenever a child is facing a major medical appointment.
Whitney recently set up GoFundMe pages for both of their daughters, 5-year-old Madison and 15-year-old Tess, to help ease those costs.
The American Medical Association estimates the cost of a single open heart surgery at around $123,000. Because most heart surgeries are necessary for a patient's survival, Medicaid can reduce that cost by as much as 80%, but that can still leave families with a five-figure expense for each surgery.
"The family cannot bear to go back to Primary Children's after the loss of their oldest daughter there," Whitney wrote on a GoFundMe page asking for help raising funds for her daughter's surgery, "Maddy will be seen in (Children's Hospital Colorado) for her procedures. The family will be making two trips that we know of this year and need help funding these necessary medical trips."
The surgery at Colorado Children's Hospital would remove a bulge causing blockage to Madison's heart.
The surgery is very sensitive, as it involves physically removing Madison's heart to perform the surgery then returning it to her body, while a machine takes over pumping blood for her body.
The GoFundMe page has raised $7,245 of a requested $10,000. It's not enough to cover the medical expenses for the surgery, scheduled for June, but Whitney said Tess's situation is even more dire. Of the $50,000 the family needs to cover medical expenses, they've raised only $2,088.
Tess often passes out suddenly without warning, only to wake up and have lost several memories. Miriah describes it as like a computer that suddenly has to reboot, losing any work that wasn't "saved" beforehand. Her stomach does not digest certain foods, so she has to be careful what she eats. She has tremors in her hands and her stomach, chest and back muscles sometimes become unresponsive, preventing her from walking.
The onset of the disorder during Tess' teen years has taken an emotional toll as she struggles with depression. She can only attend school for half-days or less. She struggles to retain information or do anything outside of sleep.
The prognosis for autonomic dysfunction is not optimistic. The National Institute of Health estimates half of patients will die within five years of the onset of neurological symptoms.
There aren't many medical experts on the disorder, so Miriah is taking her daughter to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. There, they can receive guidance on how to manage Tess' symptoms and improve her quality of life.
With four other children with various disorders, ranging from attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder to craniosynostosi, a medical condition in which a child's skull pieces fuse together too early during development, Miriah says it often feels like the world is against her and her children.
"(Tess) should be enjoying school and friends. Hanging out with friends, going to dances, and getting a job," Miriah said. "I don't know if she is even going to be able to graduate, start or finish her senior year. I don't know if she is going to be able to finish the last few months of this school year."
Meeting Whitney, Miriah said, offered a sympathetic ear to share her struggles with and helped her stay resolute while getting her children the medical care she needs.
On the GoFundMe page, Miriah described a recent incident in which Tess told her she didn't understand why her mother was nice to her while driving to school.
"For the next half hour she sat in that seat next to me telling me I should hate her, be mad at her, and stop being nice," Miriah said.
Later that day, Tess called her mother after having fallen asleep. She could not remember their conversation, and was uncomfortable because her eyes were puffy, having forgotten it was because she had been crying.
"I have had so many people asking why I am trying so hard to get her to Mayo," Miriah said. "Why am I putting my family in this financial hardship(?) This is why. No child should live like this. Our trip to Mayo can't come soon enough."
Anyone who wishes to donate to Tess' GoFundMe can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-tess-get-to-mayo-clinic. Madison's GoFundMe is available at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-maddy-get-to-colorado-childrens-hospital.
