An Idaho Falls man who allegedly squeezed a woman’s throat until she passed out has been charged with attempted strangulation.
Adam Garcia-Certa, age 36, reportedly attacked the victim after the couple got into an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit. During the argument, Garcia-Certa began breaking things around the living room, causing the victim to go to the bedroom, the affidavit said. Garcia-Certa then followed her into the bedroom where he climbed on top of her and attempted to strangle her with both hands. The victim passed out with Garcia-Certa’s hands still on her throat, the affidavit said.
The victim left the home and called in the incident to the Idaho Falls Police Department. She warned that if they tried to contact Garcia-Certa, he would either flee or fight the officers. By the time officers entered the apartment, he had already left. An arrest warrant was then issued for Garcia-Certa.
The warrant was issued June 2; Garcia-Certa was arrested July 10. If found guilty, he faces up to 15 years or a $50,000 fine for one felony count of attempted strangulation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 24 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.