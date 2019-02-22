Twenty years ago, Idaho Falls Zoo education curator Sunny Katseanes was teaching kids about local wildlife at picnic tables.
Now, she has her own office and a little more room to teach children about conservation and wildlife.
The Idaho Falls Zoo officially opened the William J. Maeck Education Center on Friday in a public event that included officials from local school districts, the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the City Council, the Museum of Idaho, Mayor Rebecca Casper , among others. The event even allowed patrons to pet animals — a ferret, penguin, dog, rabbit and a pancake tortoise.
"This is the beginning of the future of the zoo," Katseanes said to the group gathered in a warm, crowded conference room.
The new education center broke ground in May. The 4,500-square-foot building will be used to teach children and zoo patrons about conservation and the environment.
It includes three classrooms, storage and office spaces. It opens to the public Monday.
The original education building was just a 144 square feet. It had no running water, no bathrooms and inadequate spacing for students from around the region who would attend the zoo, Idaho Falls Zoo executive director Dave Pennock said.
The expansion project cost "just over $1 million," Pennock said, including $500,000 from the William J. Maeck Foundation , $250,000 from the Tautphaus Park Zoological Center and $100,000 endowment from the Idaho Falls Community Foundation.
The Maeck foundation's donation was approved by the Idaho Falls City Council in 2017.
"This is a loud statement to our community about what the future of the zoo is about," Pennock said.
Casper told the crowd the opening of the new center is a positive impact for the community and will help students learn in an improved, more hands-on environment.
"Zoos are not just about fun. Zoos are about education," Casper said.
"Not every kid is reached sitting at a desk," she added.
The zoo at Tautphaus Park is expected to re-open April 5.