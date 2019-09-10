The contractor that operates Idaho National Laboratory is accepting requests for charitable donations through Oct. 15.
Battelle Energy Alliance makes donations to select areas such as human services, health, environment, arts and civic projects through the INL Community Giving program.
“Our Community Giving program provides funding to nonprofit agencies in Idaho communities, where INL employees live, work and play,” Misty Benjamin, INL's community relations program manager, said in a news release. “Our mission is to support organizations providing for the basic needs of children and the underprivileged. In addition, we care about inclusion and diversity in Idaho and we are committed to programs in rural and underserved communities.”
Go to inl.gov/inl-initiatives/community-outreach/ to submit a donation request.