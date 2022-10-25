Granholm visit

Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) tour Idaho National Laboratory’s National Reactor Innovation Center on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, to learn how the lab is advancing nuclear energy to work toward carbon-free energy production.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho National Laboratory

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced $150 million in funding for infrastructure improvements at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory to enhance nuclear energy research and development.

The Department of Energy announced in a news release that the funding, provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, will support nearly a dozen projects at INL’s Advanced Test Reactor and Materials Fuels Complex. Both facilities have been operational for more than 50 years and serve "an instrumental role in advancing nuclear technologies for federal agencies, industry, and international partnerships," the release said.

