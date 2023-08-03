CFPP screenshot

A screenshot from a UAMPS SmartEnergy video shows some of the design features for the small modular reactors that will power the Carbon Free Power Project at Idaho National Laboratory.

 screenshot / YouTube

The Carbon-Free Power Project notched a trio of significant milestones last month.

The project, which is owned by Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, will employ an advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor designed by Oregon-based NuScale Power. Idaho Falls Power is one of 26 Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems members that voted in February to continue supporting the project, which is several years away from completion.


The Carbon Free Power Project (CFPP) will be the first NuScale Power small modular reactor (SMR) plant to begin operation in the United States near Idaho Falls, Idaho, at the DOE’s Idaho National Laboratory. The SMR plant will deploy six, 77-megawatt modules to generate 462 megawatts of carbon free electricity.

