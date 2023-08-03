The Carbon-Free Power Project notched a trio of significant milestones last month.
The project, which is owned by Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, will employ an advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor designed by Oregon-based NuScale Power. Idaho Falls Power is one of 26 Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems members that voted in February to continue supporting the project, which is several years away from completion.
In the July edition of Clean Energy News, Shawn Hughes, the project director for the Carbon Free Power Project, said that the geophysical survey work at the project’s proposed site at Idaho National Laboratory was completed July 10. He also said that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission completed Phase I of the combined construction and operating license application Part 2 Readiness Assessment on July 7.
Hughes said the commission “provided positive feedback, especially in regards to the environmental components.” He added that the second part of the combined construction and operating license application remains on track to be submitted in January.
On Monday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission accepted a standard design approval application for NuScale Power’s VOYGR-6 small modular reactor plant design for the project.
Also Monday, the Carbon Free Power Project submitted a limited work authorization asking for permission to start construction work for the project prior to the combined license being issued, a project news release said. Once the work authorization approval is granted, early-scope construction could start mid-2025.
“The submittal of the LWA application is an imperative step in maintaining the project’s schedule for an end-of-year 2029 commercial operation date,” said Mason Baker, CFPP LLC president, in the release. “Commencing with construction activities allows for progress to continue on the CFPP site prior to the full authorization granted in the COL. It also marks a significant milestone as a major CFPP submittal to the NRC, and more broadly, the first application to the NRC for construction of a full-scale, commercial SMR.”
The Carbon Free Power Project is proposed to be located in the southwest region of the 890-square-mile desert site west of Idaho Falls.
