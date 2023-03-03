Radford council screenshot

During the Idaho Falls City Council's Feb. 9 meeting, John Radford, the council liaison to Idaho Falls Power, talked about "the hundreds, if not thousands of hours" he and other council members have spent learning about the Carbon Free Power Project and noted the city's longtime role as a leader in producing its own power as well as in partnering with the Department of Energy and Idaho National Laboratory.

 screenshot

The Idaho Falls City Council on Feb. 9 voted unanimously to approve the city-owned electric utility Idaho Falls Power to continue supporting the Carbon Free Power Project.

The project, which will employ an advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power, is to be constructed at the Department of Energy's desert site west of Idaho Falls. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in January certified NuScale's design for what will be the United States’ first small modular nuclear reactor, the Associated Press reported.


