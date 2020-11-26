Cleanup crews have started the work needed to close the largest building at the U.S. Department of Energy desert site west of Idaho Falls, and expect to be done next year.
The Transuranic Storage Area Retrieval Enclosure at the Radioactive Waste Management Complex once housed 65,000 cubic meters of Cold War-era weapons production waste and is big enough to house four football fields, according to cleanup contractor Fluor Idaho. The retrieval enclosure was built over a storage area that accepted tens of thousands of drums and boxes of transuranic and hazardous waste from the former Rocky Flats Plant near Denver from 1970 to the late 1980s. The last of the waste was retrieved in early 2017 and is being treated here before being shipped to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad, N.M. for disposal.
Fluor Idaho crews have dismantled the building’s inner enclosures previously used to open drums and boxes of waste and are currently clearing equipment as part of the closure process under federal and state regulations, Fluor Idaho said in a news release. Asphalt pads within the building will be taken out and disposed. The asphalt will be disposed of at the Idaho CERCLA (Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act) Disposal Facility, a 510,000-cubic-yard lined landfill on the site used for cleanup waste, if sampling indicates the material meets the landfill’s waste acceptance criteria.
The enclosure is part of the larger Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project facility, which accepted waste from 1952 to 1970 and is scheduled for a phased closure. The first phase is closure and removing the enclosure to make room for a drainage system that will channel water away from a 150-acre soil cover that will be built over the nearby disposal area. Construction of cap, will begin after workers at the Accelerated Retrieval Project IX complete targeted waste exhumation of the last .34 acres of remaining transuranic and hazardous waste, which is expected to be done sometime in 2021.