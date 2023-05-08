Editor’s note: This article is the final installment in a three-part series on the Leadership In Nuclear Energy Commission and Idaho National Laboratory.
———
Idaho National Laboratory leadership discussed the past, present and future of INL in a presentation to the Leadership In Nuclear Energy Commission on Wednesday. The LINE Commission advises the governor on nuclear energy.
“We come out here and learn, and then we sit down and advise the governor when it come to decision points,” said Lt. Gov Scott Bedke, the co-chairman of the LINE Commission along with INL director John Wagner.
The commission consists of 26 individuals — including leaders from INL, state government officials, policymakers and local representatives.
Past
Idaho National Laboratory traces its eastern Idaho roots to its days as the Arco Naval Proving Ground during World War II, starting in 1943.
According to the Library of Congress, it was the "only proving ground of its kind west of the Mississippi River and is one of very few sites in Idaho that contributed to American victory during World War II. The Arco NPG was the terminus of an elaborate logistical system that began with the guns on ships like USS Missouri and USS Wisconsin."
“Everybody knows that this site started out as a Naval Proving Ground, shooting and testing barrels for the 16-inch guns,” Lance Lacroix, the Department of Energy's Idaho site office manager, told the LINE Commission last week. “… But at the same time, in the late 1940s early 1950s, we made a decision … to start learning how to use these nuclear machines, as they called them back then, to power submarines, other craft and other kinds of ships.”
In 1949, the National Reactor Testing Station was established at what is now the DOE's desert site west of Idaho Falls. Since that time, the now 890-square-mile laboratory has played a leading role in the development of nuclear reactors.
“We have built, operated and decommissioned 52 reactors in a very short period of time,” Lacroix said. “… That’s the whole purpose and reason behind the laboratory today, is to take and grow that knowledge base and understanding of how these new advanced reactors will work, but at the same time helping industry and others to relearn that muscle memory.”
Present
Currently, the Department of Energy fleet operates six nuclear reactors, four of which are located at INL.
At the Materials and Fuels Complex, formerly known as Argonne National Laboratory-West, the Transient Reactor Test (TREAT) reactor operated from 1959 until 1994. It was restarted in 2017 and continues to operate.
The Advanced Test Reactor, built in 1967 with a unique, “four-leaf clover core design … is used to test nuclear fuels and materials to be used in power plants, naval propulsion, research and advanced reactors,” Lacroix shared.
“It is the world’s largest materials test reactor, and it’s the main facility where we keep all the irradiations for our customers like the Navy, and industry, universities, and of course, the nuclear energy portfolio,” he said.
Currently, INL has more than 5,700 employees. The DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy received $1.773 billion in funding nationwide for fiscal year 2023. Of that, $576 million is allocated to INL facilities and infrastructure programs. $660 million is appropriated for reactor fleet and deployment. Fuel cycle programs received $422 million.
“We have the largest interim hot cell I think in the world at the Hot Fuel Examination Facility where we do a lot of close irradiation examinations,” Lacroix said.
In recent years the site has diversified its portfolio to include research on the electric grid, battery life and electric vehicles, clean energy integration, biofuels, space exploration, cybersecurity and more.
Future
Looking forward, INL is continuing to invest in its infrastructure.
“We have two existing facilities that were formerly used for other purposes that we’re now repurposing,” Lacroix said.
The Experimental Breeder Reactor-II dome is being transformed into a test bed for microreactors.
“Once we finish the construction phase of that, we’ll be able to bring in microreactors that external companies want to test and provide this capability to further our knowledge in operations of these reactors,” Lacroix said.
In addition, the Laboratory for Operations and Testing in the United States (LOTUS) test bed is being constructed in the former Zero Power Physics Reactor (ZPPR) facility.
“As you can see, from 2024 zooming out towards the 2030 time frame, there’s a lot of business that’s going on today in various states,” Lacroix said. “We expect the test beds to be done by 2024 or 2025.”
INL also projects that the Microreactor Applications Research Validation and Evaluation project (MARVEL), Pele, and Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment reactors will be operating in 2024-2025.
Additionally, INL is adding an Advanced Test Reactor reactor support building and Materials and Fuels Complex protective forces building, among other upgrades. A $168 million Sample Preparation Laboratory is being built to support examinations.
In March 2022, INL released its Fiscal Year 2021 Economic Impact Summary. The report showed the laboratory is the state’s sixth-largest employer, adding $3.08 billion to the state’s gross economic output and creating 15,200 jobs for Idahoans. While the fiscal year 2022 summary has not yet been released, INL reported in December that in 2022 it spent $399 million with small businesses, a 25% increase over fiscal year 2021. More than $241 million of the lab's small business spending was with businesses within Idaho.
