Experimental Breeder Reactor I, located 50 miles west of Idaho Falls on U.S. Highway 20, will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the museum is free.
A shuttle bus will be available, free of charge, to the first 50 people to sign up. The bus will leave Idaho Falls at 9 a.m. and return around 12:30 p.m. Interested parties can sign up to ride the bus by Thursday, Dec. 19, at tours@inl.gov or by calling 208-526-0050.
The reactor was completed in 1951 and became the first nuclear reactor to produce a usable amount of electricity in December 1951, an INL news release said. EBR-I was operated until late 1963 and decommissioned in 1964. It was dedicated as a Registered National Historic Landmark in 1966 by President Lyndon Johnson and Glenn Seaborg, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of Idaho National Laboratory and has been punctuated with events throughout the year.
“We made history at EBR-I in 1951,” said Sarah Neumann, INL Media Affairs lead, in the release. “This event is one more chance for INL to share its history with the community.”