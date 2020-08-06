Idaho National Laboratory and Bureau of Land Management firefighters are battling a 1,500-acre blaze on the U.S. Department of Energy desert site west of Idaho Falls.
The wildfire is located southwest of U.S. Highway 26, near mile marker 259 and adjacent to a rest stop, according to an INL news release. It is about a mile northeast of the Radioactive Waste Management Complex.
As of mid-morning Thursday, the fire was about 50% contained. It is expected to be fully contained by Thursday evening.
The site is operating normally at this time and INL, Fluor Idaho and the DOE are working to ensure staff are safe.
Seven firetrucks and four bulldozers have responded to the fire.