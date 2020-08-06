Firefighters fought and contained a 910-acre blaze at the U.S. Department of Energy desert site west of Idaho Falls on Thursday.
The wildfire was located southwest of U.S. Highway 26, near mile marker 259 and adjacent to a rest stop, according to an Idaho National Laboratory news release. It is about a mile northeast of the Radioactive Waste Management Complex.
INL said the fire was fully contained as of a little before noon and that INL and Bureau of Land Management firefighters would continue to monitor the fire until it was extinguished.
Operations at the site continued as normal, INL said. Seven firetrucks and four bulldozers have responded to the fire.