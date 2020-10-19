In the age of the novel coronavirus, Nuclear Science Week, now in its 10th year, is holding a virtual celebration this week rather than its customary “Big Event.”
To mark the week, Idaho National Laboratory has organized a variety of events to appeal with people of all ages.
This year's theme is “Think Clean — Think Solutions — Think Nuclear,” and events throughout the week are aimed at educating the public about five pillars of nuclear science: carbon-free energy, global leadership, transformative health care, innovation and technology, and space exploration, an INL news release said.
“Nuclear Science Week is a great opportunity to highlight the nuclear science and innovation happening right here in Idaho and to inspire curiosity in students of all ages,” said Jennifer Jackson, who leads INL’s K-12 STEM Education Program, in the release. “We’ll be offering STEM education kits with swag, videos, scholarships, webinars, free digital curriculum and more throughout the week.”
STEM education
INL is offering ‘Make-and-Take’ Nuclear Science Week kits to fourth-grade students across eastern Idaho. Paired with informational videos, the kits will help students learn more about INL’s work on radioisotope thermoelectric generators aboard Mars rovers and deep space probes, the release said. Students will receive “Ida Explores INL,” a fourth-grade curriculum-aligned book presented by former Idaho First Lady Lori Otter.
INL also is offering a free webinar, “Inspire Curiosity: Nuclear Science and Innovation,” to Idaho educators, college and career advisers, and policymakers at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The webinar will feature INL's Shannon Bragg-Sitton discussing how INL works to change the world's energy future, and presenters from American Nuclear Society and Discovery Education will share curriculum and resources including an interactive suite of free digital curriculum and a virtual field trip to INL from Navigating Nuclear: Energizing our World.
Grants, scholarships
Grants are available to eligible participants working for a 501(c)(3) nonprofit school who register to attend the “Inspire Curiosity: Nuclear Science and Innovation” webinar. One $1,500 grant will be available to an educator in each region of the state. Educators can apply by registering for the webinar and sharing their innovative approaches to building a STEM classroom.
INL also is launching its Bright Future in Nuclear Scholarship Competition for high school juniors and seniors who are planning to study nuclear science or a related STEM subject at a college or university. One $4,000 scholarship will be awarded to the winner, with a $2,500 scholarship awarded to the runner-up. Students will be asked to consider and research a question related to nuclear science and present their solution for a panel of INL judges. The presentation period will be in January. Interested students should register at bit.ly/INL-scholarship before Dec. 18. Registrants will be contacted with further details.
Nuclear networking
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy and the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear, which is led by INL, are sponsoring Nuclear Tech Connect Wednesday and Thursday. The free, virtual event will provide networking and discussion opportunities. There will be panels about carbon-free energy and nuclear technology innovation, followed by breakout discussion opportunities with each panelist. A virtual expo hall will include exhibits and breakout sessions, including virtual INL tours. To register, visit bit.ly/INL-Tech-Connect.