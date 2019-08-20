Former nuclear workers can go to the Sept. 5 Idaho Falls Chukars game for free.
Nuclear Care Partners, which helps former atomic workers who have developed illnesses due to radiation and toxin exposure claim benefits, is sponsoring the Former Atomic Worker Appreciation Night at the minor league baseball team's home Melaleuca Field, 568 W Elva St. Former Idaho National Laboratory, Argonne-West and U.S. Department of Energy workers are eligible.
The Chukars will be playing the Great Falls Voyagers. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. for a free barbecue for former nuclear workers on the field before the game, and the game starts at 7:15 p.m. A local former atomic worker will throw the first pitch.
“It just seems appropriate to honor these American heroes during America’s favorite game,” Josh Ashby, community outreach manager at Nuclear Care Partners, said in a statement. “These men and women worked diligently to protect us with their work at the nuclear weapons facilities, and we are so excited to come together as a community in support and recognition.”
For information or to RSVP for free tickets, call 208-715-3025.