Fire officials maintain the Sheep Fire at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is 60% contained with no active burning visible at this time. Crews continue to monitor and work the perimeter of the fire to extend containment lines. New information leads officials to expect full containment by Friday evening.
New information:
Fire officials expect the fire will be 100% contained by Friday evening, not tonight as previously reported.
Fire crews continue to work the perimeter, searching for hot spots.
Conditions are hazy but no smoke is visible.