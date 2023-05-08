The Naval Reactors Facility at Idaho National Laboratory is continuing construction on the Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility, reported Craig Blakely, the site director of Naval Reactors Facility, to the Leadership In Nuclear Energy Commission on Wednesday. This significant new building will be capable of accepting spent nuclear fuel from aircraft carriers in 520,000-pound carrier fuel canisters shipped via rail.

Construction costs on the Naval Spent Fuel Handling facility in 2023 alone will total more than $500 million. In 2017, the facility was expected to cost $1.65 billion, according to a Naval Nuclear Laboratory news release.


