In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, dignitaries participate in the groundbreaking for the Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility at the Naval Reactors Facility on the Idaho National Laboratory (from left to right): Department of Energy’s Chief of Staff Brian McCormack, then-Lt. Gov. Brad Little, Congressman Mike Simpson, and the Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Admiral Frank Caldwell.
In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, dignitaries participate in the groundbreaking for the Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility at the Naval Reactors Facility on the Idaho National Laboratory (from left to right): Department of Energy’s Chief of Staff Brian McCormack, then-Lt. Gov. Brad Little, Congressman Mike Simpson, and the Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Admiral Frank Caldwell.
courtesy Naval Nuclear Laboratory
An artist’s rending of the Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility is shown at the Naval Reactor Facility on the Department of Energy’s desert site west of Idaho Falls.
The Naval Reactors Facility at Idaho National Laboratory is continuing construction on the Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility, reported Craig Blakely, the site director of Naval Reactors Facility, to the Leadership In Nuclear Energy Commission on Wednesday. This significant new building will be capable of accepting spent nuclear fuel from aircraft carriers in 520,000-pound carrier fuel canisters shipped via rail.
Construction costs on the Naval Spent Fuel Handling facility in 2023 alone will total more than $500 million. In 2017, the facility was expected to cost $1.65 billion, according to a Naval Nuclear Laboratory news release.
“So far we have removed over 400,000 cubic yards of soil, we have placed over 225,000 cubic yards of concrete, and the water pool in this facility will be 4 million or so gallons, which is about 25% bigger than the Expended Core Facility,” Blakely said.
The water pool is the size of six Olympic swimming pools.
Construction on the Naval Spent Fuel Handling facility is expected to be completed in 2027, at which time Naval Reactors Facility will begin building another facility, the Naval Examination Acquisition Project.
“The Naval Examination Acquisition Project will recapitalize the examinations mission that we have,” Blakely said. In the interim, Naval Reactors Facility continues to process the U.S. Navy’s spent nuclear fuel.
“NRF has a long history designed all around supporting the nuclear fleet, and that continues to be our primary mission,” Blakely said.
“The first way we do that is through receipt of spent fuel shipments from the shipyards (and) the safe processing of those containers.”
The majority of that work is currently completed at the Expended Core Facility, whose construction began in the 1950s.
“Its main focus is to receive rail cars, safely transfer the spent fuel modules into wet storage, examine those modules … and then we process each module — essentially removing sections of the module that don’t have fuel to maximize the ability to put it into the spent fuel canister,” Blakely said.
Adjacent to the Expended Core Facility is the Spent Fuel Packaging Facility, where modules are transferred from wet storage to dry storage and sealed in a spent fuel canister, he said. These canisters are then moved into the Overpack Storage Building for interim dry storage.
“We have approximately 200 overpacks in interim dry storage right now and we have capabilities at this time for up to 350,” Blakely said.
A third facility, the Cask Shipping and Receiving Facility, began operating in 2014 and is designed to transfer spent fuel canisters into a rail car and ship them to a national repository “as soon as a facility is open to ship them to,” he said.
Naval Reactor Facility’s budget to manage spent fuel shipments is approximately $350 million annually. Navy shipyards have safely shipped 910 spent fuel containers to the Naval Reactor Facility since 1957.
“In total, all of our container shipments together have traveled safely over 1.7 million miles, or 60 times around the earth,” said Gil Pratt, manager of the Naval Reactors Idaho office.
The facility’s work is vital to the U.S. Navy.
“A strong Navy is crucial to U.S. security,” Pratt said. “About 43% of the Navy’s major combatants are nuclear powered. That includes 11 aircraft carriers, 50 attack submarines and 18 strategic submarines.”
Naval Reactors’ mission is to “provide militarily effective nuclear propulsion plants and ensure their safe, reliable, and long-lived operation,” he said.
“Our responsibilities are from cradle-to-grave,” Pratt said. “That includes research, design, construction, testing, operation, maintenance and ultimate disposition of the reactor plants.”
Nuclear-powered ships have safely steamed more than 171 million miles, he said.
“We currently operate 99 reactors, and we have 7,500 reactor-years of safe operation without any adverse effect,” Pratt said. “… Because of our safety record, our warships are welcome in more than 150 ports of call in over 50 foreign countries. We are proud of that record, and we work very hard to maintain it.”
Historically, the Naval Reactor Facility also trained Navy sailors to safely operate nuclear reactors. Starting in 1953, the Naval Reactor Facility trained about 40,000 sailors on three reactor prototypes — S1W, A1W and S5G.
“The first submarine prototype was S1W,” Pratt said. “… It was the world’s first nuclear reactor that a ship would use. … It was a very quick progression from the first nuclear submarine through the first aircraft carrier plant prototype to an advanced submarine — only about a decade. … The prototypes at NRF were key to the Navy’s response to the Cold War.”
Today those prototypes are being removed. The Idaho Environmental Coalition is currently managing the demolition of the S1W prototype and similar work will begin on A1W later this year. Demolition of S5G is slated to commence in 2027, Blakely said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.