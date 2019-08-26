Idaho Falls High School graduate Kevin Joe Terrill is one of two Gem State high school graduates to receive an INL Graduate Fellowship from Idaho National Laboratory.
Terrill, who is studying mechanical engineering at the University of Idaho, was one of 12 students from universities throughout the U.S. to receive the prestigious fellowship. Terrill will work with INL mentor Colby Jensen in the lab's Nuclear Science & Technology directorate.
Tyler Phillips, a third-year Ph.D. student in Boise State University's Computational Science and Engineering Emphasis, is a graduate of Lakeland High School in Rathdrum. Phillips will work with INL mentor Craig Rieger in the lab's National & Homeland Security directorate.
INL announced the fellows in a Friday news release. This year's group is the third cohort of INL Graduate Fellows.
Fellowship recipients have their tuition and fees covered by their university during their first years of graduate school (years one to three), the release said. Their tuition and fees plus a $60,000 annual salary are paid by INL during the last two years of their doctoral research performed at the lab.
In the first years of their Ph.D. program, graduate fellows will spend most of their time taking classes at their university. That balance will shift in the last years of their Ph.D. program, where graduate fellows will spend the majority of their time at INL conducting research, the release said. The typical graduate fellowship program runs between three and five years.
The INL Graduate Fellowship program allows INL to integrate students into the laboratory and provides graduate fellows with work on significant projects that will help them fulfill their thesis research requirements, the release said.
"INL graduate fellowships offer huge opportunities for everyone involved," Michelle Thiel Bingham, INL's University Partnerships director, said in the release. "Universities gain a window into INL research, students are provided an amazing research experience while pursuing their education and INL researchers get fresh perspectives from the graduate fellows. The end result is the laboratory strengthens its partnerships with universities while continuing to develop the next generation."
Both the university and INL have the opportunity for joint publications and intellectual property, the release said.
The next call for graduate fellows will begin in fall 2019 and is open to all universities. For information about the program, contact Ali Josephson 208-526-0940 or Thiel Bingham 208-526-7830 or visit inl.gov/education.
The remaining INL Graduate Fellows are listed below.
Graduate fellow, University, Major, INL mentor, INL directorate
— Olin William Calvin, University of Florida, Nuclear Engineering, Mark Dehart, Nuclear Science & Technology
— Phylicia Rose Cicilio, Oregon State University, Electrical Engineering, Jake Gentle, National & Homeland Security
— Megan Jordan Culler, Texas A&M, Electrical Engineering, Ginger Wright, National & Homeland Security
— Tianchen Hu, Duke University, Computational Mechanics, Benjamin Spencer, Nuclear Science & Technology
— Robert Christopher Ivans, Boise State University, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Craig Rieger, National & Homeland Security
— Haeseong Kim, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Nuclear Engineering, Jess Gehin, Nuclear Science & Technology
— Marcus Evan Parry, University of Utah, Materials Science and Engineering, Jeffery Aguiar, Nuclear Science & Technology
— James Derrill Richards, University of Idaho, Nuclear Engineering, Cristian Rabiti, Nuclear Science & Technology
— Amey Shigrekar, University of Idaho, Nuclear Engineering, Richard Boardman, Energy & Environment Science & Technology
— Ryan Hunter Stewart, Oregon State University, Nuclear Engineering and Radiation Physics, Rich Martineau and Steve Hayes, Nuclear Science & Technology