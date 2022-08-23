Three Idaho National Laboratory technologies received 2022 R&D 100 Awards.
The R&D 100 Awards competition, which is in its 60th year, fetes research and development technologies from across the public and private sectors, an INL news release said. The awards are a prestigious distinction, the release said.
A panel of more than 50 industry-leading experts ranked entries submitted by laboratories and companies from 12 countries on criteria such as technical significance, uniqueness and applicability across industry, government and academia, the release said.
Including this year’s winners, INL has won more than 30 R&D 100 Awards since 2005. Five INL technologies were also named as R&D 100 finalists in 2022. Typically, the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories have dozens of finalists every year, the release said.
Winning technologies led by INL:
Electrochemical Leach (EC-Leach)
Electrochemical Leach provides “a cost-effective, highly efficient, safe, carbon-free and remarkably simple process for solving one of our world’s biggest clean energy challenges: lithium-ion battery recycling,” the release said. The technology unlocks the green energy potential of these batteries at the end of their lives by allowing extraction and recovery of critical materials. Electrochemical Leach also is “remarkable for its technological simplicity,” the release said. It requires no expensive or hazardous materials, has a low operational cost, and is compatible with any lithium-ion battery chemistry.
Researchers: Tedd Lister (co-principal investigator), Luis Diaz Aldana (co-principal investigator), John Klaehn, Joshua McNally, Meng Shi and Daniel Molina Montes de Oca.
Machine Intelligence for Review and Analysis of Condition Logs and Entries (MIRACLE)
Machine Intelligence for Review and Analysis of Condition Logs and Entries uses machine learning and natural language processing to automate the process of documenting every issue in the nuclear power industry, no matter how small, in a condition report. In each nuclear plant, hundreds of condition reports are reviewed and characterized every week by dozens of people, the release said. MIRACLE saves millions of dollars while improving safety, the release said. On a broader stage, the methods developed in MIRACLE’s creation should be valuable in any industry that requires massive volumes of documentation reviews, the release said.
Researchers: Ahmad Al Rashdan (principal investigator), Brian Wilcken, Cameron Krome and Kellen Giraud.
MOSAICS
MOSAICS is a technology initiated by the Department of Defense to provide the first-ever comprehensive, integrated and automated solution to detect and prevent cyberattacks of industrial control systems, the release said. INL focused its efforts to provide scalable evaluation of commercial, off-the-shelf security solutions and test harness for initializing, launching and collecting results from cyber-resilience testing in virtual environments. INL is a partner on the MOSAICS technology with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory along with Sandia National Laboratories and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Researchers: Craig G. Rieger (principal investigator), Michael McCarty, Bev Novak and Roya Gordon (former INL researcher).