INL sign for R&D article

Three Idaho National Laboratory technologies received prestigious R&D 100 Awards in 2022.

 Idaho National Laboratory

Three Idaho National Laboratory technologies received 2022 R&D 100 Awards.

The R&D 100 Awards competition, which is in its 60th year, fetes research and development technologies from across the public and private sectors, an INL news release said. The awards are a prestigious distinction, the release said.

Tags

Recommended for you