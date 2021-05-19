IDAHO FALLS — An annual economic impact summary shows that Idaho National Laboratory continues to be a major contributor to Idaho’s economy.
Highlights from the “INL Fiscal Year 2020 Economic Impact Summary” include:
— INL’s total economic impact grew by more $336 million to reach $2.88 billion overall, a 13.2% increase year over year.
— INL employed an average of 5,022 people during the fiscal year. That makes INL contractor Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA) Idaho’s seventh-largest private employer and tenth-largest employer when compared to all public and private businesses.
— INL spent more than $229 million with Idaho businesses.
— BEA contributed $566,000 in charitable giving, technology-based economic development grants and K-12 STEM giving.
“INL’s important mission directly contributes to changing the world’s energy future,” said INL Director John Wagner. “It’s this important mission that’s driving the growth at the lab. Our workforce wants to work where they have the biggest opportunity to make a difference and they are excited to live in the great state of Idaho.”
The FY 2020 Economic Impact Summary is available online at bit.ly/3famPO3. The economic impacts identified in this study only include INL operations managed by BEA and not the impact of other DOE contractors, the DOE itself, or the Naval Reactors Facility.
INL is a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) national laboratory that performs work in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and environment. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development. Day-to-day management and operation of the laboratory is the responsibility of Battelle Energy Alliance.