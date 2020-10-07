Idaho National Laboratory’s Small Business Program will host a webinar Wednesday on the energy industry supply chain, with a focus on supply chain risk management.
The webinar, which will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mountain Time, is designed for people interested in learning more about opportunities for small businesses in Idaho and partnerships with INL. Those interested can register online at register.gotowebinar.com/register/6342458464918512910.
Speakers will include Amy Lientz, INL’s energy industry supply chain director; Mark Bronson, INL supply chain expert; and Barbara Siciliano, senior advisor to INL’s deputy laboratory director for management and operations.
INL’s industry engagement webinar series kicked off in June and has continued monthly, discussing topics such as INL partnership opportunities, the National Reactor Innovation Center, small business recovery during COVID-19 and small business growth and development.