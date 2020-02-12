Idaho National Laboratory officials announced the lab will be hosting the United States Nuclear Industry Council’s 2021 Advanced Reactor Summit.
The summit will take place in Sun Valley. Those interested will be brought to Idaho Falls to tour INL. The purpose of these summits is to create solutions to improve both the cost and deployment time frames of advanced reactor technology. The summit brings together the most prominent members of the nuclear supply chain community, including utility movers, technology developers, construction engineers, manufacturers and service providers. The 2021 event will be the eighth annual summit of its kind.
“We are excited to be able to collaborate with the truly talented group of people that INL has put together to take this on, as well as showcase a state that sees the value that advanced nuclear has to offer to reduce carbon emissions,” said Caleb Ward, Director of the United States Nuclear Industry Council.
The 2020 Summit took place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Oak Ridge Laboratory and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. Several INL employees went to the summit, where they spoke on a panel. Two INL employees — Ashley Finan, Ph.D., director of INL’s National Reactor Innovation Center, and John Wagner, INL’s associate director — were keynote speakers at the event.
“People in this audience are really excited to see new nuclear work happening, and INL is really at the core and front and center of new nuclear work,” said Amy Lientz, INL’s director of Supply Chain.
Ward said the summit’s location will be part of the “Choose Idaho” campaign. While Lientz said the future “Choose Idaho” campaign is still in its conception phase, its intent will be to highlight the many benefits Idaho’s energy industry holds for businesses. According to Lientz, should INL receive even a fraction of the new projects it is anticipating, the lab will need more businesses and employees than ever to support those projects.
“It’s time to shine a big light on the energy opportunities here,” Lientz said.